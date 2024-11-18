5 hours ago

Trump Confirms Plan to Use Military to Carry Out Mass Deportations

Further proof that the president-elect is willing—even excited—to implement the cruel immigration policy.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Monday, Donald Trump appeared to confirm that he is willing—even eager—to declare a national emergency and use the military to carry out his plans for mass deportations.

“TRUE!!!” he wrote on social media, responding to a post suggesting that reports were circulating of the president-elect’s preparedness to go to such extreme lengths to implement his cruel immigration policies.

Trump’s desire to deport millions of undocumented immigrants can be traced to his first presidency, during which migrant families were deliberately separated and sweeping workplace raids were conducted. But as my colleague Isabela Dias wrote, Trump ultimately fell short of deporting the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants. Now that Trump has secured the presidency once again, this time with less guardrails and internal opposition, he’s vowed to conduct “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” As Isabela writes:

This time around, they plan to invoke an infamous 18th-century wartime law, deploy the National Guard, and build massive detention camps—and intend on reshaping the federal bureaucracy to ensure it happens, drafting executive orders and filling the administration with loyalists who will quickly implement the policies. 

If Trump and his allies have it their way, armed troops and out-of-state law enforcement would likely blitz into communities—knocking on doors, searching workplaces and homes, and arbitrarily interrogating and arresting suspected undocumented immigrants. The dragnet would almost certainly ensnare US citizens, too.

Some of the contours of the plan already appear in motion. Last week, Trump appointed Tom Homan, the former ICE head often dubbed the “father of family separation,” as his new “border czar.”

“Mass deportation is coming,” Homan tweeted recently. “Message to every illegal alien mooching off America.”

Trump’s immigration crackdown is all but certain to go beyond mass deportations. The president-elect has made clear that he intends to tear down the country’s immigration system as we know it, by ending birthright citizenship, reviving the “Muslim Ban,” and rolling back refugee resettlement. For more on how Trump’s plan would destroy the US as we know it, read Isabela’s in-depth reporting here.

DONALD TRUMP & DEMOCRACY

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And we need your support like never before, to fight back against the existential threats American democracy faces. Fundraising for nonprofit media is always a challenge, and we need all hands on deck right now. We have no cushion; we leave it all on the field.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

DONALD TRUMP & DEMOCRACY

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And we need your support like never before, to fight back against the existential threats American democracy faces. Fundraising for nonprofit media is always a challenge, and we need all hands on deck right now. We have no cushion; we leave it all on the field.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate