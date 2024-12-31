Monster of 2024: Food Delivery Customers. Get Your Own Damn Food!

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The staff of Mother Jones is, once again, rounding up the heroes and monsters of the past year. Importantly, this is a completely non-exhaustive and subjective list, giving our reporters a chance to write about something that brought joy or discontent. Enjoy.

Food delivery drivers can be a menace: On scooters or e-bikes, they weave in and out of traffic, run red lights, and terrorize pedestrians on the sidewalks. When they’re in cars, they can make illegal U-turns, block bike lanes, and double-park. Nearly everyone, even delivery drivers, hates delivery drivers. Major cities like New York and Boston have been trying to crack down on the chaos. The city council in Washington, DC, just passed legislation to try to regulate them, and city residents have called for better—let’s make that any—traffic regulation to restore order to the streets.

It’s an uphill battle. The delivery companies’ high-powered lobbyists have fought regulation, which is complicated by genuine concerns for the low-income immigrants exploited by the delivery app companies. Rarely discussed in all the furor, however, are the real monsters: the customers!

People who frequently use services like DoorDash and Uber Eats are like the single-occupancy commuter on the Beltway, the Amtrak passenger who piles his luggage on the adjacent seat on a crowded train, or the driver who blocks the intersection. They’re exemplars of American individualism, where one person’s immediate gratification comes at the expense of an entire city’s ability to use the crosswalks.

Delivery services can be legitimate lifelines for people with disabilities, new parents, the elderly, or people battling an illness. But the couriers clogging the roads and dominating sidewalks today aren’t delivering a week’s worth of groceries. They’re often delivering a single meal to a single person in already-congested urban areas where food offerings are abundant and close at hand. If that all sounds too theoretical, consider that DoorDash enjoys its highest market saturation in San Francisco, a walkable city with more than 13,000 restaurants—one for every 60 or so residents.

Food delivery is bad for city traffic and pedestrian safety, but it’s even worse for people doing the deliveries, whose occupation has become deadly. Yet customers seem largely oblivious to the wreckage they cause. In the first quarter of 2024, DoorDash fielded 650 million orders, up 21 percent from the previous year. And what sort of food is so important that it’s worth dispatching a low-paid delivery guy on a dangerous dash through traffic to retrieve it before it gets cold? According to DoorDash’s own data, the top food item it delivered in 2023 was: french fries, followed closely by chicken quesadillas.

“I would be taking a hit with the crackdown on them. I order a lot of Uber Eats, DoorDash.”

Food-delivery dependence can scramble the brain. In June, for instance, the Associated Press interviewed some people in Boston griping about the scourge of delivery drivers. Jaia Samuel, a 25-year-old hospital worker, agreed that delivery drivers on scooters can be dangerous. At the same time, she wasn’t in favor of getting rid of them. “I would be taking a hit with the crackdown on them,” she admitted. “I order a lot of Uber Eats, DoorDash.”

People have been ordering takeout Chinese and pizza for decades. But the app-based, on-demand delivery system has made it possible for people to order just about any food item, however small, anytime, anywhere. The use of these services skyrocketed during the pandemic, and over the past two years, the growth of e-bike and scooter delivery has contributed to the roadway pandemonium.

During the pandemic, many customers claimed they were helping struggling local restaurants by ordering takeout deliveries, while of course letting the drivers take all the risk of getting sick. Today, people order deliveries of $3 breakfast sandwiches from McDonald’s just because they are too lazy to fry an egg. Indeed, DoorDash, whose revenue has quadrupled since 2020, reports that this year, one customer ordered a 53 cent banana; another dialed up a 10-cent container of McDonald’s creamy ranch, plus a single straw. On-demand food delivery is a habit Americans acquired during the pandemic, and now it’s one they need to break.

DoorDash, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the American food delivery market, unsurprisingly, does not agree. “This story is as wrong as it is offensive,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley told me in an email. “This out-of-touch and paternalistic critique, which stereotypes people as ignorant or lazy, doesn’t reflect the truth: millions of people—from big cities to small towns—choose DoorDash because it works. It helps them earn on their own terms, grow their business, and spend their time on what they value most.”

It’s worth considering that the CEO of DoorDash made $400 million in his 2021 pay package. It seems unlikely that he earned that much money solely from the nation’s sick and disabled who may rely on these services. (DoorDash told me that as many as 50 percent of people with disabilities had used their service to buy something they couldn’t buy themselves. But so did 44 percent of all the other customers.)

Data shows that the vast majority of food delivery customers skew young, like the twentysomething finance bro who used to live across the street from me. He got meals delivered almost every single day, and his neighbors grew weary of having to field all the food that got dropped at the wrong address.

But wait! If people didn’t Uber Eat, or DoorDash, or Caviar, or Grubhub, or whatever, they’d just congest the roads by driving to get their food, right? Perhaps some would. But it’s more likely that most people would scrounge something out of the fridge or—gasp!—pack a lunch or walk to Chipotle, the way they did before 2020. The most compelling evidence for this theory? High school students, better known as the DoorDash generation.

I first realized how bad this dynamic had become a few years ago when a delivery guy showed up at my house with a milkshake and a small bag of food. The delivery turned out to be for the 15-year-old next door. According to his parents, he was a star athlete, but apparently he was unable to manage the 350-yard walk to the Shake Shack he’d ordered from. Even worse, though, is how many kids are having meals delivered directly to school every day.

DC’s largest public high school doesn’t allow food deliveries. (“DoorDash is for lazy butts,” one student there told me.) But some of the private schools have no such rule. One day this month, I staked out a small, progressive private school in the Northwest section of DC, and one I know well because one of my children went there (and admittedly, occasionally ordered in).

The school is surrounded by many walkable food options, not to mention those offered inside the building. But during lunchtime, I clocked one food delivery every four minutes. Only one of those was picked up by a teacher. One thing I hadn’t expected to see: a traffic jam on the school’s quiet, tree-lined street from all the food delivery vehicles that weren’t even going to the school, but instead, to people’s houses. I watched with amazement as a Chick-fil-A car passed by and returned a minute or two later. A Chick-fil-A was a five-minute walk away.

One former student, who sheepishly admits to having been a regular DoorDasher, said there were limits to how much money he’d waste on food deliveries—unlike one classmate. “It’s a new low when you’re delivering Starbucks to school,” he told me. (DoorDash recently established a partnership so customers can order delivery straight from the Starbucks app.)

The school’s delivery traffic seemed modest compared with that of a bigger private DC school that also allows students to leave campus at lunchtime. It too is surrounded by walkable lunch spots, but one recent grad told me that her fellow students ordered food deliveries from 7:30 a.m. until 7 at night. What were they ordering? Chick-fil-A and Dunkin’ Donuts mostly, she said, both less than a 10-minute stroll from the school. “I guess people didn’t want to walk,” she suggested.

The delivery traffic last year got so bad, she said, that the school had to set up a new security table to handle all the food dropoffs. She said so many students were getting food delivered during carpool that parents couldn’t get into the driveway to drop off or pick up their kids. The school eventually restricted the deliveries to a window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (The high school principal confirmed that the school did indeed limit the delivery hours.)

That school has about 500 high school students. If even 10 percent of them are ordering a delivery every day, that could mean an additional 50 vehicles on the road gumming up traffic or terrorizing pedestrians and cyclists, all to bring a Frappuccino to a teenager with too much disposable income. This is not an immigration problem or a traffic enforcement issue or even really the result of corporate greed. It’s a demand problem, which means that the best solution is the most obvious one: Get your own damn food.