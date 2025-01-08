Wildfires Have Engulfed Los Angeles

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Four large fires have burned over 15,000 acres in 24 hours in Los Angeles County, with wind gusts reaching hurricane-level strength in one of the region’s most destructive fires in history.

Authorities warn that the severe winds are likely to intensify in the hours ahead. But as of this writing, 80,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders, and over 3oo,ooo residents remain without power. Officials on Wednesday confirmed two reported fatalities and a “high number of significant injuries.” According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, over 1100 structures have been destroyed. While fire officials investigate the causes of the fires, they have undeniably been fueled by the Santa Ana winds which have surpassed 100 mph.

A 2023 study found climate change to be a significant contributor to California’s record-breaking wildfires over the past two decades.

The National Weather Service, which issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions for much of Los Angeles County until Thursday, said that the low humidity and dry vegetation in Los Angeles are “about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather.”

One of the areas worst hit is the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where a main shopping center is owned by billionaire Rick Caruso.

This is what’s left of the Pacific Palisades. The mall survived. Most everything else is gone. Homes, apartment complexes… businesses. pic.twitter.com/Vfz721V48J — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

In direct response to the threat of water shortages, which officials fear could significantly hurt firefighting efforts, Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, emphasized that the hydrant system in the area was not designed to fight wildfires. “That’s why air support is so critical to the firefight and, unfortunately, wind and air visibility have prevented that support,” Pestrella said, urging residents not to use water to fight the fires to conserve it for firefighters.

“It is really quite futile to attempt to fight fire with your hose at your house,” he added.

Eighteen schools in LA County remain closed. Alberto M. Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said, “We make the decision of closing schools with a very methodical and science-driven manner,” citing considerations such as air quality.

“National Weather Service has predicted a continued red flag weather event with strong winds and low humidities, placing all residents in Los Angeles County in danger,” said Marrone in an 8 am PT briefing Wednesday.

Marrone made a point to share that they had already arrested two people for looting. “If you are thinking of coming into these areas to steal in these residences you are going to be caught, you’re going to be arrested and you going to be prosecuted,” said the fire chief.

The first responders at the same press conference urged residents to comply with orders and stay vigilant about the fast–evolving emergency.

“Lastly we want to make sure everybody understands we are not out of danger yet, with the strong winds that continue to push through the city and county today, I will tell you we are all committed to our first responders to protecting lives and property” Marrone emphasized at the briefing.

Meanwhile, high-profile conservatives and President-elect Donald Trump have wasted no time blaming Democratic lawmakers for the fires. Trump claimed Newsom “wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California.” Elon Musk and Caruso have also weighed in to criticize current democratic Mayor Karen Bass, who is in Ghana for the inauguration of Ghana President John Mahama. Bass is on her way back to LA as of Wednesday.

Caruso, who was Bass’s challenger in 2022, notably ran without a climate plan.