Trump Demands Apology After Bishop Urged Him to “Have Mercy” on Immigrants, LGBTQ

President Donald Trump is demanding an apology from Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington after Budde urged him in Tuesday’s inaugural prayer service to show compassion for the marginalized.

“She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that referred to Budde as a “so-called Bishop” and a “Radical left hard line Trump hater.”

“She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people,” he continued before demanding a public apology from Budde and “her church.”

Trump wasn’t the only one worked up over the sermon, which saw Budde looking directly at Trump as she pleaded with him to “have mercy” on immigrants and the LGBTQ community. Shortly after the service, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) called for Budde to be added to a federal list of people the Trump administration should consider deporting.

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025

So what exactly sparked Trump’s ire?

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said while looking directly at the president.” “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” she continued. “They pay taxes and are good neighbors…May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away?”

After the service, Trump told reporters that he didn’t appreciate it, claiming, “They could do much better.” But he reserved his sharpest criticism for his social media platform.

The clash comes as Trump’s plans for mass deportations have already begun to take shape. On Monday, he signed a plethora of executive orders, including one to abolish birthright citizenship, though it’s crucial to point out that even with Trump’s EO, the 14th Amendment still exists. Still, the threat of sweeping raids and cruel immigration policies, have already turned cities like Chicago into “ghost towns.”