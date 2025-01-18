16 minutes ago

“The Most Horrific Experience of Our Lives”: Grappling with Fallujah 20 Years On

In a new episode of Reveal, Marines wrestle with what they were asked to do in Iraq.

    Reveal

U.S. Marines ride a truck after multiple ambushes during intense combat south of Fallujah on April 15, 2004.Lynsey Addario/Getty Images

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

It’s been two decades since the Battle of Fallujah, the bloodiest battle of the global war on terror, during the Iraq War—a disaster we now know was based on a lie.

At the time, however, in the aftermath of 9/11, the battlefield was filled with troops who believed they were serving and defending their country against terrorism.

“Going to Fallujah was the most horrific experience of our lives,” said Mike Ergo, a team leader with the U.S. Marines Alpha Company, 1st Battalion. “And it was also, for myself, the most alive I’ve ever felt.”

This week on a searing new episode of Reveal, the team partners with the nonprofit newsroom The War Horse to join Ergo’s unit as they reunite and reflect on what they did—and what was done to them. Together, they remember Bradley Faircloth, a 20-year-old lance corporal from their unit who lost his life, and unpack the mental and emotional battles they continue to face today.

Listen here:

For more, don’t miss, “My Platoon’s Fight to Survive—and Heal From—the Bloodiest Battle of the Iraq War“, Thomas J. Brennan’s firsthand account of the Battle of Fallujah and its lasting moral injury and trauma, published by The War Horse and Mother Jones, in November 2024.

Video

Fallujah—My Platoon’s Fight Through the Bloodiest Battle of the Iraq War

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate