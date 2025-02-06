Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On a call with investors earlier this week, Palantir CEO Alex Karp—fresh off a week of stock surges—was euphoric. “We’re doin’ it!” he yelled, arms spread wide. “And I’m sure you’re enjoying this as much as I am!”

The “it” in question? It seemed to be a reference to enabling President Donald Trump’s administration to carry out mass deportation and police surveillance domestically, while aiding the “West” globally—actions which, “on occasion,” Karp said on the call, may involve the need to “kill.”

“I’m very happy to have you along for the journey,” the CEO said. “We are crushing it. We are dedicating our company to the service of the West, and the United States of America, and we’re super-proud of the role we play, especially in places we can’t talk about.”

“Palantir is here to disrupt,” he continued. “And, when it’s necessary, to scare our enemies, and on occasion, kill them.” (Palantir did not respond to a request for comment.)

This type of rhetoric isn’t new for Karp. In 2020, he made headlines doing the same thing: announcing that Palantir was used “on occasion to kill people.”

Founded in 2003 by Karp and Trump donor Peter Thiel, Palantir supplies data analysis software—called “spy tech” by its critics—to governments and companies. That software has reportedly been used to help generate “kill lists” for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), target immigrant families for deportation from the United States, and enable rogue employees to spy on co-workers.

Karp made Palantir’s relationship to violence more forcefully evident in his latest letter to shareholders, released on February 3rd. In the document, he quotes political scientist Samuel P. Huntington, who famously wrote that Hispanics cannot assimilate into American society. “The rise of the West was not made possible by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion,” Karp says in the letter, “but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence.”

Karp is not the only one cashing in on Trump’s plans for territorial expansion and mass deportation. Stocks for GEO Group and CoreCivic, two of the nation’s biggest private-prison firms, jumped after Trump was elected, and again after he was sworn in. While the Federal Bureau of Prisons has lessened its reliance on private prison companies in recent years, ICE has recently extended contracts with both companies.

A GEO Group spokesperson said in an email that the company is investing $70 million to increase “housing, transportation, and monitoring capabilities” in anticipation of the new administration’s “immigration law enforcement priorities.”

“This is, to us, an unprecedented opportunity to assist the federal government and the incoming Trump administration towards achieving a much more aggressive immigration policy,” GEO Group founder George Zoley said on a November earnings call.

CoreCivic told Mother Jones the company “does not enforce immigration laws, arrest anyone who may be in violation of immigration laws, or have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation or release.”

Since initial bumps in stock prices, as Axios reported, there has been some fluctuation—in part because Trump has talked up outsourcing incarceration. The president has discussed plans to use Guantanamo Bay and jails in El Salvador to house deportees, including American citizens.

Elon Musk’s DOGE also may be creating enrichment opportunities for those who make money from helping the US deport immigrants. Karp said Musk’s slash-and-burn effort to reshape the federal government would be “very good” for his company, which generates about two-thirds of its US revenue from government contracts, according to the Financial Times.

“I think DOGE is going to bring meritocracy and transparency to government, and that’s exactly what our commercial business is,” said Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar.

“There’s a revolution. Some people get their heads cut off,” Karp said. “We’re expecting to see really unexpected things, and to win.”