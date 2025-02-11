Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The last 10 years Donald Trump spent running for president had an organizing principle: They ruined America, and we have to take it back. The “theys” were a varied group: immigrants, whistleblowers, trans people, journalists, Democrats, civil servants, independent-minded Republicans. But Trump’s option for dealing with resistance was the same: unsparing retribution, often trampling the norms of a legal and political system attempting to thwart his antidemocratic power grabs.

As the second term begins with an onslaught of often cruel and sometimes unconstitutional executive orders, we asked those whom Trump has explicitly targeted how they plan to face the next four years. Our reporters talked to people who are threatened and those who are fighting back: an asylum seeker, a former government official, a reproductive rights advocate, a parent of a trans child. The dire consequences of Trump’s potential actions can be lost in the sheer scope of his intentions, summarized in the 900-plus-page Project 2025 playbook that was drawn up by the Heritage Foundation and is now deployed by his administration. Yet the damage of Trump’s agenda has already changed the lives of millions of people.

With Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, a bevy of Cabinet picks selected mainly for their loyalty to Trump, and years of planning, our institutions already appear to be struggling under the sheer force of his actions. And Trump’s second term has only just begun. Together, we’re going to unlock America’s glorious destiny,” Trump promised in his campaign victory speech. “We’re going to achieve the most incredible future for our people.” That promise comes at a cost—for you, your neighbors, and our country.

An illustration of a cardboard cutout shape of a house. The shape of the house has been cut from a dartboard pattern, and at the center of the house is the international aid sign. A red dart with a gold tip pierces the roof of the house.

Removing Asylum Seekers

“The people who are actually going to suffer cannot vote so we’re in everybody else’s hands.”

A beam of light illuminates the face of a couple of people in a crowd of protestors, who are gathered after dusk in New York outside Trump International Hotel. Many of the people are carrying signs, one of which reads "ABOLISH I.C.E. TRUMP IS THE EMERGENCY." The image is overlaid with graphic design elements, including red and black concentric circles resembling a target.

Raiding Communities

What a human geographer observed in one county during the first Trump administration and lessons for the next term.

A youthful-looking man, as seen from behind, in hoodie and jeans is taken into custody by three other men wearing vests that read "POLICE" and "POLICE ICE." The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Retaliating Against Activists

A formerly undocumented organizer on being targeted for deportation.

A low angle view of an unrecognizable mother reaching out to reassure her unrecognizable teenage child. The image is overlaid with graphic design elements, including red and black concentric circles resembling a target.

Attacking Trans Families

Minna Zelch shares what it is like when attacks are coming from all directions.

Targeting Trans People

“Remember the fallen; fight like hell for the living.”

A target cut into the shape of a microphone, with a red dart sticking out of it.

Quashing the Press

“A lot of the guardrails are down,” says veteran journalist Margaret Sullivan.

Two police officer escort a handcuffed young man at a protest. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Crushing Student Protests

"I didn't think it was this insane."

A target cut into the shape of a whistle, with a red dart sticking out of it.

Silencing Whistleblowers

Lessons from the lawyer of the whistleblower who prompted Trump’s first impeachment

A cut out of a science beaker is stabbed with a dart

Breaking NOAA

"In elections, you elect policy. You don't elect science."

A solar farm with multiple rows of large solar panels mounted on metal frames tilted at an angle. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Killing the Green Economy

Biden’s signature legislation may stay afloat due to bipartisan support.

A close-up photograph of a female scientist analyzing a petri dish containing samples of peanut plant roots. The image is overlaid with graphic design elements, including red and black concentric circles resembling a target.

Waging War on Science

"There are a lot of days where I feel very much like just quitting all of this."

The National Institutes of Health building. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Throwing NIH into Chaos

"It felt like all functions of our job had just been completely stripped away, like the system had been completely crippled."

A black toddler, wearing an Oshkosh bucket hat with pacifier in mouth, looks into the camera. She's being held by her father as a ponytailed female medical practitioner leans in to examine the child's ears using an otoscope. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Undermining Children's Healthcare

Doctors may have to tell patients that government guidance isn’t based on sound science.

A youthful-looking woman sits, seemingly pensively, on the edge of a hospital bed in a gown. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Criminalizing People Who Lose Their Pregnancies

"I want to tell my story to help women know that they are not alone."

A US Healthcare / Health insurance application form focused on the word "Medicaid" The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Taking Away Healthcare

In the only state with Medicaid work requirements, Alton was locked out of chemo.

An illustration of a cardboard cutout shape of a pregnant person. The shape of the pregnant person has been cut from a dartboard pattern. And a red dart with a gold tip pierces the belly.

Ending Reproductive Rights

Fetal personhood, prosecuting women—attorney Lynn Paltrow has seen this coming for decades.

A middle-aged black postal worker looks down at mail in his hands. Wearing the agency's gear, including cap and jacket, he is seen from the rear of his postal truck, which has boxes and containers marked United States Postal Service. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Hampering USPS

"To me, DOGE is a question of billionaire oligarchs trying to figure out how to get more money into their private profits."

A closely cropped image of a young black US soldier in camouflage fatigues carrying a backpack. There's an American flag patch on his right shoulder. The image is tinted red, cut out, and set on a background of black concentric circles resembling a target.

Hurting Veterans

"DOGE’s grand plan is to lay off federal government jobs. Well, 30 percent of those jobs are veterans."

President Joe Biden speaks at a podium with the presidential seal, with an American flag behind him. A wind turbine and industrial landscape are visible in the background. The image is overlaid with graphic design elements, including red and black concentric circles resembling a target.

Ending Energy Investments

Biden rushed to Trump-proof his signature legislation. It might not be enough.

Several homeless people in baggy clothing and jackets stand against a wall on the sidewalk outdoors in rainy weather. The image is overlaid with graphic design elements, including red and black concentric circles resembling a target.

Pushing Out Unhoused People

"There’s a clear distinction between things that work and costly efforts that make the problem worse."

