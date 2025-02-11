Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The last 10 years Donald Trump spent running for president had an organizing principle: They ruined America, and we have to take it back. The “theys” were a varied group: immigrants, whistleblowers, trans people, journalists, Democrats, civil servants, independent-minded Republicans. But Trump’s option for dealing with resistance was the same: unsparing retribution, often trampling the norms of a legal and political system attempting to thwart his antidemocratic power grabs.

As the second term begins with an onslaught of often cruel and sometimes unconstitutional executive orders, we asked those whom Trump has explicitly targeted how they plan to face the next four years. Our reporters talked to people who are threatened and those who are fighting back: an asylum seeker, a former government official, a reproductive rights advocate, a parent of a trans child. The dire consequences of Trump’s potential actions can be lost in the sheer scope of his intentions, summarized in the 900-plus-page Project 2025 playbook that was drawn up by the Heritage Foundation and is now deployed by his administration. Yet the damage of Trump’s agenda has already changed the lives of millions of people.

With Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, a bevy of Cabinet picks selected mainly for their loyalty to Trump, and years of planning, our institutions already appear to be struggling under the sheer force of his actions. And Trump’s second term has only just begun. Together, we’re going to unlock America’s glorious destiny,” Trump promised in his campaign victory speech. “We’re going to achieve the most incredible future for our people.” That promise comes at a cost—for you, your neighbors, and our country.

Removing Asylum Seekers “The people who are actually going to suffer cannot vote so we’re in everybody else’s hands.”

Raiding Communities What a human geographer observed in one county during the first Trump administration and lessons for the next term.

Retaliating Against Activists A formerly undocumented organizer on being targeted for deportation.

Attacking Trans Families Minna Zelch shares what it is like when attacks are coming from all directions.

Targeting Trans People “Remember the fallen; fight like hell for the living.”

Quashing the Press “A lot of the guardrails are down,” says veteran journalist Margaret Sullivan.

Crushing Student Protests "I didn't think it was this insane."

Silencing Whistleblowers Lessons from the lawyer of the whistleblower who prompted Trump’s first impeachment

Breaking NOAA "In elections, you elect policy. You don't elect science."

Killing the Green Economy Biden’s signature legislation may stay afloat due to bipartisan support.

Waging War on Science "There are a lot of days where I feel very much like just quitting all of this."

Throwing NIH into Chaos "It felt like all functions of our job had just been completely stripped away, like the system had been completely crippled."

Undermining Children's Healthcare Doctors may have to tell patients that government guidance isn’t based on sound science.

Criminalizing People Who Lose Their Pregnancies "I want to tell my story to help women know that they are not alone."

Taking Away Healthcare In the only state with Medicaid work requirements, Alton was locked out of chemo.

Ending Reproductive Rights Fetal personhood, prosecuting women—attorney Lynn Paltrow has seen this coming for decades.

Hampering USPS "To me, DOGE is a question of billionaire oligarchs trying to figure out how to get more money into their private profits."

Hurting Veterans "DOGE’s grand plan is to lay off federal government jobs. Well, 30 percent of those jobs are veterans."

Ending Energy Investments Biden rushed to Trump-proof his signature legislation. It might not be enough.