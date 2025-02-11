The last 10 years Donald Trump spent running for president had an organizing principle: They ruined America, and we have to take it back. The “theys” were a varied group: immigrants, whistleblowers, trans people, journalists, Democrats, civil servants, independent-minded Republicans. But Trump’s option for dealing with resistance was the same: unsparing retribution, often trampling the norms of a legal and political system attempting to thwart his antidemocratic power grabs.
As the second term begins with an onslaught of often cruel and sometimes unconstitutional executive orders, we asked those whom Trump has explicitly targeted how they plan to face the next four years. Our reporters talked to people who are threatened and those who are fighting back: an asylum seeker, a former government official, a reproductive rights advocate, a parent of a trans child. The dire consequences of Trump’s potential actions can be lost in the sheer scope of his intentions, summarized in the 900-plus-page Project 2025 playbook that was drawn up by the Heritage Foundation and is now deployed by his administration. Yet the damage of Trump’s agenda has already changed the lives of millions of people.
With Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, a bevy of Cabinet picks selected mainly for their loyalty to Trump, and years of planning,