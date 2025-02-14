3 hours ago

Trump’s White Nationalist Agenda, Explained

“For one group to win, others must lose,” Garrison Hayes concludes in an interview.

The Trump administration doesn’t have a policy plan for America, but it does have an ideology: white nationalism.

That’s what’s driving the barrage of executive orders, shutdowns, and freezes currently wreaking havoc in America. Mother Jones video correspondent Garrison Hayes explains why it’s important to know the difference between white supremacy and white nationalism. 

For years, Trump has surrounded himself with right wing ideologues like Stephen Miller, whose penchant for citing white nationalist websites in policy discussion was uncovered during Trump’s first term. Now, America is seeing the impact of the belief in a zero-sum game. “For one group to win, others must lose,” Hayes concludes  in an interview with Eric K. Ward, executive vice president of Race Forward, a racial justice non-profit.

“This administration has no solution,”Ward explains. “In the meantime, what they seek to do is distract us,” Ward explains. 

Follow @garrisonh and Mother Jones for more coverage on the rise of white nationalism in America.

