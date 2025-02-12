1 hour ago

Waste.Gov is Literal Garbage 

A DOGE-backed site purporting to track government waste displays an empty template advertising a fake architecture firm. 

jganser/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Amid their energetic vandalism spree across the federal government, the White House and Elon Musk’s DOGE team have focused special and virulent attention on the ideas that “waste” must be curbed, and that diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts must be eliminated.

As Reuters reported earlier this month, on February 4, the White House registered two new .gov websites, dei.gov and waste.gov, likely meant to boast progress in achieving these goals. But now, a full week later, dei.gov only redirects to waste.gov—which displays an empty WordPress template theme advertising a fake architecture firm.

A screenshot of Waste.gov as it appears on Feb 12, 2025.
A screenshot of Waste.gov on February 12.

Reuters’ Raphael Satter was the first to report the sites’ registration, which were first spotted by Alexander Urbelis, an attorney who monitors the Domain Name System, a key piece of internet infrastructure. The government’s domain lookup system shows both sites were created on February 4 by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

Waste.gov is, per a tagline on the bottom of the page, dedicated to “Tracking government waste.” At the moment, however, Waste.gov is itself total trash. Apart from the tagline, it shows no other signs of having been edited, and still appears at first glance to be a website for an entirely fake “pioneering firm” called Études.

While this might be confusing for Americans looking for information on how tax dollars are purportedly being spent to reduce waste, it’s probably more confusing for companies actually called Études, which include a Belgian architecture firm and a Parisian fashion brand.

Another note at the bottom of the page shows that the site was designed with WordPress, but it’s unclear whether the site complies with federally mandated web design standards, or will in the future. Among other things, those standards are meant to ensure that sites are accessible to people with disabilities, clearly describe the government agency or product they’re representing, and are usable on mobile devices. 

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did DOGE spokesperson Katie Miller.

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Musk claimed he was working “to be as transparent as possible,” including by posting a record of DOGE’s actions to its website. But the DOGE website also remains almost completely blank, apart from the name of the agency, a note that it is an official government website, and one sentence: “The people voted for major reform.”

Update, February 12: Moments after publication, the waste.gov homepage became password-protected and inaccessible to the public.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate