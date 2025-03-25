35 minutes ago

Republicans Do Care About Disability—When a Democrat Screws Up

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s untoward comment about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has brought out the GOP’s social justice side.

Greg Abbot (L) and Donald Trump (R) sitting next to each other in suits in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while hosting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May 2020.

On March 22, at a Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.) made remarks referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels.” It’s not an original insult by Crockett: Texans have used it over the years in reference to Abbott collecting lawsuit payouts for his injury, a line of mockery that at the very least has ableist undertones.

Some members of the disability community have expressed frustration about Crockett’s comment on social media, but the biggest voices on social media admonishing Crockett are Republicans and Republican-aligned anti-DEI activists, who have evidently decided all of a sudden to care about the disability they’ve spent recent months trashing. Crockett may be facing such a strong response from the right because she is a Black woman—and her not-so-great statement is feeding them further grounds on which to attack her.

The National Republican Congressional Committee called Crockett’s comment as representative of “who they are”—they meaning the Democratic Party. Interestingly, the group has not said the same of Trump, or its own party—not when Trump called his opponents “mentally disabled,” or when he was alleged by his own relative to have said that disabled people should “just die,” or when he cruelly mocked a disabled reporter.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk said that Crockett “continues to embarrass herself” and noted that “Gov. Abbott was paralyzed at the age of 26 when an oak tree fell and crushed his spine while jogging”—the same Charlie Kirk who had, as I previously reported, said that American Sign Language should be removed from government broadcasts in urgent events because it distracted him.

While Abbott is disabled, his political decisions have piled harm on disabled people—like pulling Medicaid funding from schools and egregiously failing to ensure a stable state power grid, which has already led to disabled people dying in cold weather. The attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, is also leading a multi-state lawsuit that could dismantle Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Rep. Crockett’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment.

