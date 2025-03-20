A Child Died of Measles. Then Her Parents Appeared in an Anti-Vax Video.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma continues to grow, with 290 confirmed cases and at least one death. Last week, I wrote about Veritas Wellness, a holistic clinic in Lubbock, Texas, that is reportedly distributing untested remedies—including cod liver oil, vitamin C, and the steroid budesonide—to households with measles patients with help from an online fundraiser that has been organized by the anti-vaccine advocacy group Children’s Health Defense, which Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. helmed until he ran for president. Last week, Kennedy reportedly had a phone call with Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Wellness, along with a local historian and member of the local Mennonite community.

Late last week, two Children’s Health Defense staffers, chief scientific officer Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey, the group’s director of programming for its video division, traveled to the west Texas region where the outbreak is most widespread. There, they filmed a conversation with the parents of the unvaccinated six-year-old child who had died of the highly contagious viral disease a few weeks earlier. The young couple, members of the Mennonite community, attributed their other four children’s mild cases of measles to treatments they received from Veritas Wellness.

This week, Children’s Health Defense aired the video of Hooker and Tommey’s conversation with the parents. The harrowing interview could reasonably be interpreted as a strong case in favor of measles vaccination—had she received the MMR immunization, the child would likely still be alive. But stunningly, the anti-vaccine activists see in the parents’ story a very different message: that shots are unnecessary as long as measles patients have access to untested treatments.

Speaking in a dialect of German through a translator, the parents said, at first their child seemed to be suffering from a typical case of measles, with the hallmark rash accompanied by fever and mild respiratory symptoms. A few days into the illness, though, the girl’s fever persisted, and her breathing was becoming more labored. They took her to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with pneumonia. After being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, the child was placed on a ventilator, before she died.

After the girl’s funeral, the couple said, their other four children, who range in age from two to seven, also contracted the disease and were treated by Veritas Wellness’ Dr. Ben Edwards. “Dr. Ben came helping us, and he gave them treatments, or like medicine,” the children’s mother said. “And they had a really good, quick, recovery.”

At one point, Children Health Defense’s Tommey observed, “We spent the morning at Dr. Ben Edwards’ clinic, and the parents are all still sitting there saying they would rather have this than the MMR vaccination because they’ve seen so much injury, which we have as well. Do you still feel the same way about the MMR vaccine versus measles and the proper treatment with Dr Ben Edwards?”

The mother did not hesitate. “Absolutely not take the MMR [vaccine],” she said. “The measles wasn’t that bad. [The other children] got over it pretty quickly. And Dr. Edwards was there for us.”

It’s statistically likely, however, that the siblings of the child who died would have had mild cases—whether or not they received the treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five unvaccinated children with measles end up hospitalized. Dr. Pedro Piedra, a pediatric infections disease specialist at Baylor University College of Medicine in Texas, notes that about one in 20 develop pneumonia, and 1-3 out of every 1,000 children with measles will die from complications of the disease.

For children who do survive measles, Piedra notes, long-term complications, ranging from lung problems resulting from pneumonia to a rare fatal neurological syndrome, can occur years after recovery.

Piedra emphasized that the treatments that the deceased child’s siblings received are not backed by robust scientific evidence. But they do reflect statements made recently by Kennedy from his position as head of HHS. In a Fox News interview earlier this month, Kennedy claimed, without citing research, that treating measles with steroids, antibiotics, and cod liver oil yielded “very, very good results.” Cod liver oil contains Vitamin A, which is often used in much higher concentrations to prevent severe complications from the disease. There is no credible evidence that cod liver oil itself can treat or prevent measles. If these treatments are “so efficient as an antiviral,” Baylor’s Piedra asks, “Why do we still have almost one in 20 children being hospitalized for pneumonia or some other complications due to measles?”

During their interview, the couple repeated several other unfounded claims about measles. The father added through the translator that he believed that measles strengthened the immune system overall, for instance, and that their children would then be protected from other diseases like cancer in the future. That’s not true—although the measles virus is being studied as a potential therapy for some types of cancer, research has found that it is more effective for vaccinated patients.

In a lengthy commentary section after the interview, Tommey described her visit to Veritas Wellness. “These parents had no fear,” she said. “They’re not wearing any masks. There’s no Plexiglas. There’s no six feet apart. They were sitting around in chairs, and at times, laughing. Their babies still have these ghastly coughs and stuff, but there was no fear in the room.” They also suggested without evidence that many vaccinated people were coming down with measles and wondered aloud whether they would be infected with the disease themselves after having visited the clinic. (Tommey said she had previously had the measles and Hooker said he had been vaccinated.) Children’s Health Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Children Health Defense’s Hooker is also listed as the creator of the online fundraising campaign to help Dr. Edwards distribute measles remedies. The $16,000 it has reportedly collected so far will be “used to defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements, and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses,” its website states.

In response to a query from Mother Jones about the clinic’s promotion of unproven measles remedies, a CDC spokesperson provided a link to a February 27th statement on the outbreak. “Vaccination remains the best defense against measles infection,” it said. “Supportive care, including vitamin A administration under the direction of a physician, may be appropriate.”

On Wednesday, Children’s Health Defense aired a follow-up video in which Hooker and Tommey claimed that they had obtained the deceased child’s hospital records and had come to the conclusion that she had not died of measles but rather as a result of the hospital using the wrong treatment protocol. The doctor who reviewed the medical records was Pierre Kory, a pulmonologist who gained notoriety during the Covid pandemic for his promotion of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for the disease, despite abundant evidence that it wasn’t effective. The American Board of Internal Medicine has since revoked Kory’s certification.

The parents of the child who died said in the interview that their daughter’s death had been very hard for the whole family, especially her siblings, with whom she had shared a bed. But they believed that her death was God’s will. “It was her time on Earth,” the translator said. “They believe that she’s better off where she is now, versus all the negativity and all the stuff going on. They think she was too good for this earth.”