2 hours ago

Tesla Protests Spread Nationwide

As Elon Musk continues to wreak havoc through DOGE, people are taking to Tesla dealerships.

Photo by Michael Nigro/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

“Do not buy swasticars.”

“Constitution, yes. Musk, no.”

“No one elected Elon Musk.”

These are a sample of the messages that targeted Elon Musk over the weekend, as thousands of protesters across the country flooded local Tesla dealerships to express their outrage over the tech CEO’s escalating war on the federal government.

Pro-democracy patriots protest outside a Tesla showroom in downtown Chicago. Hit Elon Musk in the pocketbook, which is all he cares about. Check out TeslaTakedown.com for protests near you.

Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2025-03-08T19:39:06.331Z

#teslatakedown#teslatakedownalhambraGreat turnout today. We will be back tomorrow!

Alhambra, CA Tesla Protests (@alhambraprotest.bsky.social) 2025-03-09T21:13:18.181Z

From Ohio to California, people demonstrated outside Tesla showrooms, some attracting large police presences. In New York, where at least nine NYPD officers were seen protecting a single Cybertruck, at least six protesters were reportedly detained. Instances of property damage against Teslas were also reported. Meanwhile, Tesla’s numbers have taken a significant dip amid Musk’s illegal takeovers and mass firings. NBC News reports that February was the electric vehicle company’s “worst month on the stock market since 2022.”

https://twitter.com/pop4climate/status/1898432151105732633

Musk responded to the protests on X Saturday, claiming, without evidence, that an unspecified “investigation” had discovered that ActBlue, a Democratic political action committee, was behind the protests.

Protest at a Tesla Showroom in New York City, NY (Sipa via AP Images)
Protest in New York City , New York (Photo by Steve Sanchez/Sipa USA).(Sipa via AP Images)
Protest in New York City, New York (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Protest against Elon Musk in New York (Photo by Michael Nigro/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The protests targeting Musk come as Democrats struggle to find their political footing under Donald Trump’s administration. As my colleague David Corn wrote, “The Democrats are bringing a teaspoon to a gunfight. This is not how a party battling for its survival and the survival of the nation behaves.”

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate