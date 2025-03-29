1 hour ago

The Strike That Broke a Supermax Prison

After spending years locked in solitary confinement, a group of California men united to launch the largest prison hunger strike in US history.

A photograph of a crowd of people assembled at the steps of the California state capitol building. In the foreground at the back of the crowd, are two young people holding a white sheet with words in black, all sans serif caps, that read: "HUMAN RIGHTS FOR PELICAN BAY PRISONERS NOW!"

Inmates rights advocates gather at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., in 2013 to protest the state’s the use of isolation units at California prisons.Rich Pedroncelli/AP

At 18, Jack Morris was convicted of murdering a man in South Los Angeles and sent to prison for life. It was 1979, and America was entering the era of mass incarceration, with tough sentencing laws ballooning the criminal justice system. As California’s prison population surged, so did prison violence.

“You learn that in order to survive, you yourself then have to become predatorial,” Morris says. “And then, you then expose somebody else to that, and it’s a vicious cycle.”

When California started aggressively targeting prison gangs, Morris was accused of associating with one of the groups. The punishment was severe: He was sent to a special supermax unit at the state’s highest-security prison, Pelican Bay.

The facility was designed to isolate men deemed the “worst of the worst.” Like Morris, most lived in near-total isolation. No phone calls, no meaningful physical contact with another human, no educational classes, no glimpses of the outside world. The only regular time out of a cell was for a shower and solo exercise in another concrete room.

Decades later, prisoners at Pelican Bay, including Morris, started a dialogue through coded messages and other covert communication. They decided to protest long-term solitary confinement by organizing a hunger strike. It would become the largest in US history and helped push California to implement reforms.

This week Reveal teamed up with the PBS film The Strike to tell the inside story of a group of men who overcame bitter divisions and harsh conditions to build an improbable prison resistance movement.

