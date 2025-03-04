“You Have No Mandate!” Congressional Democrats Protest Trump’s Speech

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Congressional Democrats’ resistance to President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress began when he first started to speak.

During the opening moments of the president’s speech, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), stood and shook his cane at Trump. Green’s actions prompted Vice President JD Vance to appear to mouth “get him out,” and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to interrupt Trump’s speech. He admonished members, urging them to “uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions.”

“That’s your warning,” he added before ordering Green to take his seat.

After he appeared to refuse, Johnson told the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove the Democratic lawmaker from the chamber, prompting massive cheers from Republicans. “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” Green yelled at Trump, pointing his cane at the president, before being removed. He was referring to the Trump-backed Republican budget resolution proposing to cut the health insurance program serving low-income people.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ejects Rep. Al Green (D-TX) from President Donald Trump's speech for not sitting down. pic.twitter.com/zsxIAGjaAg — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 5, 2025

But that didn’t stop other congressional Democrats from continuing to protest.

Cameras panned to a group of several Democrats—including Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Mich.), Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)—holding up signs that said “false,” “Musk steals,” and “save Medicaid.” Talib also held a whiteboard with “That’s a lie” written in marker. At times, Democrats also vocally protested Trump’s lies or mischaracterizations—some shouted “January 6” when Trump talked about law and order, and others yelled out “lies!” when Trump reiterated false claims about massive fraud within Social Security.

Meanwhile, Republicans continued to rise and cheer at each of Trump’s subsequent pronouncements.

Frost and several other Democrats, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), left the chamber before Trump finished speaking. “My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE,” Frost wrote in a post on Bluesky. “In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time.”

Other protests were more subtle. Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, for instance, wore pink, with several saying they were doing so to draw attention to how Trump’s policies—including potential cuts to Medicaid and SNAP and the imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China on Tuesday, which economists say will raise prices for consumers—were harming women and families. “Women can’t afford Trump,” Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) posted on X before the speech. “We can’t afford eggs, we can’t afford attacks on our health care, and we can’t afford the discrimination and abuse by his administration.”

As a member of the @DemWomenCaucus, I’m wearing pink to protest Trump betraying women and families for his billionaire buddies.



Women can’t afford Trump. We can’t afford eggs, we can’t afford attacks on our health care, and we can’t afford the discrimination and abuse by his… pic.twitter.com/qZYeb3IZtb — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) March 4, 2025

Some lawmakers—including Pressley, Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-Md.), Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), and several others—brought federal workers who lost their jobs due to mass firings enacted by unelected billionaire Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) chose to express their opposition to the administration by boycotting the event entirely. Ocasio-Cortez posted on Bluesky throughout the address and said she would host a discussion on Instagram Live after.