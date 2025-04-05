Anti-Trump Protesters All Over the World Are Flooding the Streets

As protesters gathered in hundreds of cities and towns across America on Saturday, “Hands Off” rallies also kicked off in capitals around the world—including London, Paris, Brussels, and beyond—in a display of anger and solidarity.
These protests were scheduled long before President Donald Trump announced a series of devastating tariffs on international trading partners that cratered stock markets and triggered a global trade war that is likely to raise the prices of everything from coffee to cars. Many protesters pointed to the financial devastation his policies were inflicting on citizens, but the president’s other actions since he took office also inspired people to make posters and take to the streets.
Our reporters have been out in the field, but we’ve gathered a sampling of these actions from around the world.
Starting in New York City, Washington Bureau Chief David Corn reports a huge crowd.
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a battleground state that he won, citizens showed up at the state capitol.
Meanwhile, thousands have gathered at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston.
We’re also seeing a similarly impressive turnout in Chicago.
But it’s not just people in major cities who are out protesting. My colleague, Julianne McShane, reports from her hometown in Marshfield, Massachusetts.
Mother Jones editor Clint Hendler reports to us live from New Haven, Connecticut.
Thousands in Minneapolis and Philadelphia have shown up.
And, of course, people have come out in droves at our nation’s capital.
Earlier today in Europe, protests took place in Paris, London, and Brussels.
