Anti-Trump Protesters All Over the World Are Flooding the Streets

As protesters gathered in hundreds of cities and towns across America on Saturday, “Hands Off” rallies also kicked off in capitals around the world—including London, Paris, Brussels, and beyond—in a display of anger and solidarity.

These protests were scheduled long before President Donald Trump announced a series of devastating tariffs on international trading partners that cratered stock markets and triggered a global trade war that is likely to raise the prices of everything from coffee to cars. Many protesters pointed to the financial devastation his policies were inflicting on citizens, but the president’s other actions since he took office also inspired people to make posters and take to the streets.

Our reporters have been out in the field, but we’ve gathered a sampling of these actions from around the world.

Starting in New York City, Washington Bureau Chief David Corn reports a huge crowd.

Gigantic crowd in NYC for the #HandsOff march against Trump, Musk, and MAGA. So many people that the participants can barely move along. Signs decrying Trump and Co. on many fronts: immigration, science, Social Security, reproductive rights, tariffs, autocracy, kleptocracy & the price of eggs. — David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:48:07.870Z

In Raleigh, North Carolina, a battleground state that he won, citizens showed up at the state capitol.

Thousands of North Carolina citizens are in Raleigh today telling the administration to keep their #handsoff our rights and freedoms. — Ted Spencer, MPA (@tedspencer.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:14:58.043Z

Meanwhile, thousands have gathered at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston.

Hands Off Protest in the Boston Common — Dylan Lion (@lionshue.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:36:45.270Z

We’re also seeing a similarly impressive turnout in Chicago.

Protest just getting started here in Chicago. — Maria in Chicago (@maria-in-chicago.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:02:48.553Z

But it’s not just people in major cities who are out protesting. My colleague, Julianne McShane, reports from her hometown in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

I just rolled up to the #HandsOff protest in my hometown of Marshfield, MA – a small coastal town about 30 miles south of Boston that’s a bit redder than MA overall. Huge crowds, content incoming for @motherjones.com — Julianne McShane (@juliannemcshane.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:19:09.286Z

Mother Jones editor Clint Hendler reports to us live from New Haven, Connecticut.

A bit cloudy, but still feels like a huge turnout here on the New Haven, Connecticut town green. — Clint Hendler (@clinthendler.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:33:57.509Z

Thousands in Minneapolis and Philadelphia have shown up.

Absolutely incredible turn out at MN State Capitol! #HandsOff — Erin Maye Quade (@erinmayequade.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:53:48.855Z

Thousands of people are outside of Philadelphia City Hall for the #handsoff rally pic.twitter.com/rqOwBqzQdH — SeanKitchen.bsky.social (@pennslinger) April 5, 2025

And, of course, people have come out in droves at our nation’s capital.

Enormous turnout for the flagship Hands Off rally in DC. Tons of people packing into the National Mall this afternoon against Trump and Musk. — Alejandro Alvarez (@alvarezreports.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:48:33.237Z

Earlier today in Europe, protests took place in Paris, London, and Brussels.

We're standing up for our democracy and if there's one thing we've learned, #Brussels despises Trump#HandsOff2025 pic.twitter.com/RqBHAODNfg — Democrats Abroad Belgium🗳️🌎🌍🌏 (@demsabroadbe) April 5, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: The worldwide "Hands Off!" rallies are already underway at Trafalgar Square in London 👇🏻 — Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:31:38.529Z

We will be covering this story as it develops.