How Police Guns End Up in the Hands of Criminals

Police talk a lot about getting guns off the street. But thousands of their own guns are ending up at crime scenes after police put them up for sale.

Candace Leslie holds a photo of her late son, Cameron Brown, who was shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2021.

Candace Leslie holds a photo of her late son, Cameron Brown, who was shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2021. The Glock pistol recovered at the scene had previously belonged to a California sheriff's department.

When the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in California wanted to purchase new firearms, it sold its used ones to help cover the cost. The old guns went to a distributor, which then turned around and sold them to the public. One of those guns—a Glock pistol—found its way to Indianapolis. 

That Glock was involved in the killing of Maria Leslie’s grandson, and the fact that it once belonged to law enforcement makes her loss sting even more. 

“My grandson was in his own apartment complex. He lived there,” Leslie said. “He should not have been murdered there, especially with a gun that traces back all the way to the California police department’s coffers.”

This week on Reveal, in a collaboration with The Trace and CBS News, reporter Alain Stephens examines a common practice for police departments—trading in their old weapons rather than destroying them—and how it’s led to tens of thousands of old cop guns ending up in the hands of criminals.  

This is an update of an episode first aired in July 2024. Since then, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies have stopped reselling their used firearms or are reviewing their policies.  

