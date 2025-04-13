ICYMI: Trump Passed His Annual Physical

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Last week, as the world reeled from a potential financial meltdown triggered by his highly unpredictable tariff policies, President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland for his annual physical. The White House released the findings on Sunday and the news for the McDonald’s enthusiast and oldest man ever sworn into office as president was good.

“President Trump remains in excellent health,” White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella wrote, noting that his high cholesterol is managed with medication and that he exhibits “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

The language in this report, though positive throughout, contrasts sharply with a December 2015 letter from his personal doctor in New York, the late Dr. Harold Bornstein, describing Trump as potentially being “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Not only was his medical exam positive but “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.” Bornstein later acknowledged to CNN that Trump had “dictated that whole letter.“

The report today outlined several details, such as “diverticulosis and a benign polyp,” and that his right ear is scarred from the assassination attempt. Trump aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test with a 30 out of 30. (“I got every answer right,” Trump said before the findings were announced Sunday.) No depression or anxiety troubles the president, and for someone of his age, his medication intake is minimal: a little aspirin for cardiac health, two for his cholesterol, and a cream to address some damage from all that time in the sun. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his anti-vaccine head of the Department of Health and Human Services, might note that his boss is up to date on his vaccines.

The secret of his fitness? “His lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” Barbeabella writes. “President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.” The world can be reassured that he is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Cheif and Head of State.”