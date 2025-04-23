The Pentagon Is Getting a New Glam Room

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Pentagon is finally undergoing a shake-up as concerns grow over Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: The Defense Department confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday that a new makeup studio is coming to the Pentagon.

No, of course, Hegseth is not resigning. He made clear in several appearances this week that he remains defiant, committed to the unsubstantiated claim that fired workers are to blame for spreading fake, anti-Trump news. The studio, which will feature a mirror outfitted with professional make-up lights and a director’s chair, will be constructed adjacent to the Pentagon’s briefing room, where Hegseth has yet to talk to reporters. The former Fox News host is instead likely to use the room to prepare for television appearances, like this animated one:

Hegseth had booze on his mind at 8:30 this morning — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-22T14:04:49.721Z

The project does not address the many scandals Hegseth has endured, including his reported penchat for sharing war plans on Signal. But it does make sense.

As I wrote in a feature last month, the physical appearance of those in President Donald Trump’s orbit, a man notorious for his obsession with the literal pageantry of beauty, is paramount; the tactics employed to achieve prominent positions of power in this administration seem to rely on how camera-ready you appear.

Hegseth, under enormous pressure to resign, might feel the need to level up his make-up game, especially after this week’s botched sideburn look. For the next scandal, he will look, one hopes, beautiful.