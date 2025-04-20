46 minutes ago

Powerful Scenes From This Weekend’s Anti-Trump Protests Reveal Resistance in Action

Thousands rallied across the country in the second mass coordinated protest this month. Here’s what it looked like on the ground.

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets as part of a nationwide protest to condemn the Trump administration. Marchers gathered at the New York Public Library in Bryant Park and made their way to Central Park.Syndi Pilar/Sipa/AP

Protesters across the country once again poured into the streets this weekend for a day of mass action denouncing the Trump administration. It was the second large-scale outpouring this month, following the coordinated “Hands Off” protests. Saturday’s events took place under the banner of “50501”—a grassroots effort aimed at mobilizing “50 protests, 50 states, 1 day,” with over 700 gatherings held in both big cities and small towns nationwide.

The protesters’ targets were wide-ranging—the deportation regime, Elon Musk and DOGE, the rise of authoritarianism, tariffs, trans rights, and more—but one figure naturally dominated the protest signs: Trump. And a historical echo was not lost on some organizers, who pointed to Saturday marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War—the historic struggle to free a nation from monarchy. Protesters around Boston chanted “no kings.”

Here are some photo highlights from across the day’s events.

Protesters formed an “Impeach and Remove” human banner on Ocean Beach in San Francisco during Saturday’s protest. The formation also included an upside-down U.S. flag—a common signal of distress.Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle/AP
Many thousands of people demonstrated in Pioneer Courthouse Square and throughout downtown Portland, Oregon.John Rudoff/Sipa/AP
Anti-Trump protesters assembled on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Many were demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego García, who was wrongfully deported by the Trump administration to a megaprison in El Salvador last month.Aashish Kiphayet/Sipa/AP
People in Baltimore City, Maryland, rallied in support of unions, Medicare, Social Security, and the return of recent deportees.Robyn Stevens Brody/Sipa/AP
Crowds of people protested in front of the State Capitol building in Carson City, Nevada.William Hale Irwin/ SIPA/AP
Anti-Trump protesters displayed signs in front of a Tesla Store in Kissimmee, Florida.Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto/AP
People gathered in Orlando, Fla.Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

