Powerful Scenes From This Weekend’s Anti-Trump Protests Reveal Resistance in Action

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets as part of a nationwide protest to condemn the Trump administration. Marchers gathered at the New York Public Library in Bryant Park and made their way to Central Park.Syndi Pilar/Sipa/AP
Protesters across the country once again poured into the streets this weekend for a day of mass action denouncing the Trump administration. It was the second large-scale outpouring this month, following the coordinated “Hands Off” protests. Saturday’s events took place under the banner of “50501”—a grassroots effort aimed at mobilizing “50 protests, 50 states, 1 day,” with over 700 gatherings held in both big cities and small towns nationwide.
The protesters’ targets were wide-ranging—the deportation regime, Elon Musk and DOGE, the rise of authoritarianism, tariffs, trans rights, and more—but one figure naturally dominated the protest signs: Trump. And a historical echo was not lost on some organizers, who pointed to Saturday marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War—the historic struggle to free a nation from monarchy. Protesters around Boston chanted “no kings.”
Here are some photo highlights from across the day’s events.
“You can stop asking where the mass opposition is. It’s everywhere.” That was Mother Jones' big headline recently, when our reporters were out covering the “Hands Off” protests and witnessing the rise of a movement in places big and small, red and blue and purple. Some of the nation’s largest newsrooms chose to downplay it, but our team will stay on the story of the reemergence of an active, emboldened opposition. Please support our independent nonprofit newsroom.
