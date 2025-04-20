3 hours ago

We Asked You to Share Protest Photos. Wow, You Delivered.

Tiny towns. Giant cities. Interstate overpasses. Your responses flooded in.

A protester in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Demonstrators also gathered in other major cities across the country.Aashish Kiphayet/Sipa/AP

This weekend, national protests broke out once again to demand an end to creeping authoritarianism and to defend the rule of law—sparked by the chaotic opening months of the Trump administration, defined by the flouting of judicial authority, executive overreach, and a subservient Congress. You can find a wrap-up of those protests, organized under the banner “50501”—meaning “50 protests, 50 states, 1 day”—here.

Over on Bluesky, we asked readers to share their own images from wherever they showed up, and we were flooded with responses, from tiny towns and a highway overpass, to sprawling cities—all forming a vivid, grassroots tapestry of resistance.

Readers sent photos and videos from Clarksburg, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Flagstaff, Arizona; Hartford, Connecticut; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Las Vegas, Nevada; Lisle and Macomb, Illinois; Livonia, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Monterey, Paso Robles, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, and Thousand Oaks, California; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh, North Carolina; Rochester, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; St. Paul, Minnesota; Suffolk, Virginia; and more.

Here are some of your highlights. Keep them coming. And make sure to follow us to join our thriving Bluesky community.

Monterey,CA

(@estella09.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:43:55.396Z

Raleigh, NC #50501movement

☝️SoSayU (@sosayu.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:38:27.508Z

Thousand Oaks, CA. Great turnout and response from passerby. Only about 4 thumbs down or middle fingers. Lol

(@katgw.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:36:22.800Z

#Indianapolis #FiftyFiftyOne

Dunes Girl (@pattib-resilience.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:37:56.987Z

Roswell NM

(@curmudgeongirl.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:36:21.859Z

From Portland Oregon

TheMoonKnight (@themoonknight.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:35:47.121Z

Clarksburg, WV

Elise (@bnat4.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:43:14.101Z

Columbus, Ohio

Linnykins (@linnykins.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:42:23.686Z

We showed up in St Paul, Minnesota. Stand up! Fight back! #resist

Kim J (@kaj0724.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:41:05.502Z

Sacramento

Ron Loutzenhiser (@rloutz.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:39:35.960Z

Hartford, CT

Chris Sands (@ctsands87.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:40:29.357Z

I25 Pedestrian Bridge in Denver

(@thegreatwoodini.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:40:19.194Z

Young people, old people, veterans, dogs and everyone in between (about 500?) of us came out to #Resist in I’d say edging towards purple, rural Paso Robles, Ca on 4/19/25 NO KINGS protest day💪🏼🇺🇸

(@shellyrn24.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:56:07.692Z

San Jose, CA

Keith Blom (@keiththerunner.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:51:58.960Z

Paso Robles, Ca! #NoKings #RESIST

(@shellyrn24.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T15:57:41.448Z

Rochester, NY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Amy Adrion (@amyadrion.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T16:01:36.979Z

Turnout was strong in Honolulu on April 19.

(@sayitwithaloha.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T16:04:02.919Z

Macomb, IL. Population 15,000ish.

Chris Sutton 🌎 (@mapyoda.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T16:02:57.100Z

Belfast, Maine bsky.app/profile/sara…

Sara in Maine (@sara207.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T16:11:47.294Z

PHILLY #NOKINGS

Karen Getz (@getzie.bsky.social) 2025-04-20T16:11:17.207Z

