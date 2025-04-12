Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently denied a request from health officials in Milwaukee to investigate a lead poisoning crisis in that city’s aging schools. Instead, the city’s 67,500 public school students seem to be caught in the crosshairs of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to massively overhaul the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I sincerely regret to inform you that due to the complete loss of our Lead Program, we will be unable to support you with this,” Aaron Bernstein, director of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, told city officials in an email obtained by CBS News.

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic whose unorthodox approach to health and medicine has made him a perfect acolyte for Donald Trump and his best known sidekick, Elon Musk. Despite recently flip-flopping on the measles vaccine after a recent outbreak in Texas, he’s also forced a top vaccine official out of office and killed the National Institutes of Health’s climate change programs.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy promised to cut 10,000 of the agency’s 82,000 jobs in an effort to streamline the federal government’s efficiency. “We aren’t just reducing bureaucratic sprawl,” Kennedy told reporters in March, according to the Guardian. “We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic.”

Those cuts are part of Trump’s broader effort to dramatically reduce the size of the federal government. Led my Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, the cuts have been characterized by the people at the center of them as chaotic, wasteful, and ineffective, according to reporting by my colleague Julianne McShane.

Kennedy himself nearly admitted as much, saying less than a month after he announced them that up to 20 percent of jobs slashed at his agency were cut in error and would need to be reversed. “Personnel that should not have been cut, were cut,” Kennedy told reporters on Thursday, according to the Guardian. “We’re reinstating them.

Back in Milwaukee, local officials will try to manage a crisis that could impact most of the city’s public school buildings. Those schools were largely built before 1978, when lead-based paint was outlawed in the United States. Longterm exposure to lead, which has for decades been found to disproportionately impact low-income Black communities (see: Flint, Michigan), can have behavioral and physical impacts well into adulthood. My late colleague, columnist Kevin Drum, wrote about them often for Mother Jones.

The CDC’s lead poisoning team was one of several that were cut on April 1.