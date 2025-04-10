How to Travel Abroad as the World’s Most Toxic Brand: American

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

President Donald Trump’s convulsive tariff policy, which all but reversed course Wednesday with the caveat that the same pain would return in 90 days, continues to scramble the world’s economic order. But against the upheaval of broken alliances and global supply chains, a small anxiety is emerging among Americans with wanderlust: how to travel with the world’s most toxic passport.

Because who wants to host visitors who, if electorally judged, voted for this tumult? Even the Brits seem over us. In some ways, the question is an extension of the long-held stereotype that American travelers can be obnoxious. That they are loud and generally indifferent to local cultures. But under Trump, the stereotype feels rife for explosion.

So ahead of summer travel, I wondered: Will an American accent get your ass kicked? Should I pack a bunch of Resistance era clothing? What should I know about unlawful detentions? I called Amy Tara Koch, a travel reporter and lecturer at Northwestern University, for some quick answers on how to think about global travel during these strange times.

So first, let me get your impression, as someone who enjoys travel on a personal level, of Trump’s tariffs.

I’m not in favor of them. I’m not in favor of him. I’m not in favor of his policies. I’m not in favor of any of this.

I was in Europe last week, and many people asked me: “How did this happen? How? How could it have happened? We didn’t see it coming.” And my only response then, and it’s still my response now, is that I didn’t see it happening, either. I did not vote for Trump, and based on the shock I see, that echoes with the way people in Europe feel. People kind of commiserate with you.

So while being in Austria on assignment, I did not feel any animosity at all. But I feel confusion and distress. This opens the way to frank conversations, especially amid the tariff chaos.

I spoke to a few travel agents this morning, and what they were hearing is that American clients who have dual passports are opting to use the [other] one, particularly Canadians.

Yeah, my husband also has an Irish passport and is planning to use that when we travel this year. Any behavioral change you might recommend?

I have heard that Democrats traveling abroad are opting to wear shirts that say, “I voted for her,” or, “I voted for Kamala.” But in terms of potential hostility, you have to remember that after Covid, it was so hard for these hotels, restaurants, and airlines to rebound. People may be upset about what’s going on with Trump, but I suspect they would welcome Americans with open arms because they rely on tourism. You’ve got to think about these hoteliers who need to make numbers and need to still get back what they lost over the last five years. So you’re not going to feel hostility from the people in the business: restaurants, hotels, etc.

But fast forward to 90 days, when the same tariffs are supposedly returning. Any backlash is likely to target something like a Starbucks in Europe, not exactly the individual American to make them feel unwelcome or unsafe.

What about the stereotype that already exists that Americans are loud and annoying?

It’s funny, because I was at dinner in Zurich, and there were some Americans nearby who I noticed were being quite obnoxious. Then I overheard the name “Trump” and it appears like they forced the topic of politics with the server. That felt very inappropriate to me and indicative of that stereotype of a swaggering American abroad.

My approach when traveling abroad is to always be kind and gracious. Don’t be bossy or appear like you’re pushing everyone to the side with a sharp-elbowed attitude. Personally, I am embarrassed by [US politics and Trump]. When people bring it up, I feel inclined to try and blunt the topic by saying, “Listen, I don’t agree with [Trump.] We all find it terrifying and upsetting.” We all have to be empathetic, compassionate, kind, and, crucially, not aggressive. Aggressive behavior is very Trumpian. When traveling, it’s important to send the message that that behavior is not reflective of our country.

Thinking about all this, I can’t help but identify American influencers as a particularly vulnerable group when it comes to potential hostility abroad. That’s true in good times, but probably even more so now. What should they know ahead of this summer? Should they be rethinking locations?

Influencers, by nature, are a little bit aggressive, with their halo lights and constant flashes. But I don’t think that they’d be unsafe; people will just roll their eyes like usual. Take what happened with Emily in Paris, when influencers crowded all the set locations, including restaurants. French people can’t stand these influencers—and that’s on a good day. They cause such a jam to the infrastructure that people can’t get into their homes. So that annoyance for influencers already exists because it’s perceived as aggressive behavior.

Be more empathetic to people and their surroundings. Be a little bit more soft-spoken. If you’re going to try to capture something on your phone, then do it subtly, not with this swagger coming from the United States.

What should Americans do to prepare upon returning to the US amid the government’s immigration crackdown, which, according to recent comments, may soon include US citizens?

I don’t have a deep knowledge of visas and such. But I would recommend, if you can, getting Global Entry. Have every single thing that makes it as easy as possible for you to get back into the United States.