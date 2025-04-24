5 minutes ago

A 2-Minute Crash Course in America’s Most Disastrous Tariffs

From McKinley to MAGA.

US President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order implementing new reciprocal tariffs against US trading partners in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC.

Jim Loscalzo/ZUMA

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Donald Trump’s tariffs are wreaking havoc on the global economy while millions of Americans—including some of his own advisors—are furious.

Even as many voters watch their retirement and education savings vacillate wildly, MAGA World maintains the president knows exactly what he’s doing—it’s just “the art of the deal,” they say. But as our new video explainer points out, history tells a very different story.

Trump loves to reference the times in American history when tariff rates were much higher, pledging to usher in a new Golden Age. Trump’s hero, William McKinley, was the epitome of a pro-tariff president, and is a fixture of his speeches. But even a quick look at the facts doesn’t support Trump’s nostalgia for the 1890s. 

The McKinley Tariff Act of 1890 was both a political and economic disaster. Republicans lost four Senate seats and 86 House seats, and despite Trump’s praise of McKinley as the “tariff king,” the US economy soon plunged into a depression from 1893-96

McKinley’s tariff policies aren’t the only red flag in history. Some experts contend that the global economic instability created by America’s tariff policies in the 1930s played a role in increased tensions around the world, including militarism in Japan and the rapid deterioration of Germany’s economy and democracy.

Today’s economy is far more interconnected than ever—and Trump as unpredictable—rendering any prediction futile. What we do know is that Trump is succeeding at one of his objectives: Churning up chaos to get his way.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And the essential ingredient that makes all this possible? Readers like you.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to devote the time and resources to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate