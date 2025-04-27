Trump’s Poll Numbers Are Historically Awful

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

So much for winning.

New polls show that President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit record lows as he nears the 100-day mark of his second term on Tuesday.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that Trump has the lowest 100-day approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, with only 39 percent of respondents saying they approve of Trump’s term thus far. The 80-year comparison appears to refer to when Gallup first started measuring public approval of presidents, back during President Harry Truman’s term; according to data compiled by ABC, Trump had the lowest approval ratings of all presidents at 100 days in both of his terms, and he’s the only president to have the disapproval of the majority of Americans only three months into his term.

Seventy-two percent of respondents to the ABC poll also said they believe Trump’s economic policies—such as his tariff-induced global trade war—will likely cause a recession in the short term, and 53 percent believe the economy has gotten worse since Trump took office. More than 60 percent said that his administration does not respect the rule of law and that he is going too far in trying to expand his power. Majorities also disapproved of nearly every other action. The poll asked about Trump’s moves—reducing funding for medical research, shutting down the Department of Education, freezing foreign humanitarian aid, seeking to deport international students, and sending a group of Venezuelans to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process—and they were all disliked.

Meanwhile, a new NBC News Stay Tuned poll found 55 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to his second term. Majorities also disapprove of his handling of border security and immigration and his tariff policy, the poll found.

There’s more. A CNN poll found only 22 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s approach to the job, with broad disapproval on issues ranging from the economy to managing the federal government, immigration, and how he’s handling foreign affairs.

Spokespeople for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. So far, Trump has avoided directly addressing the dismal poll numbers; instead, he seems to be making up his own favorable findings. “JUST RELEASED: 99.9% at the Border,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday morning. (It’s unclear what, exactly, he was referring to, as is the source of that statistic.) “There has NEVER been such a difference before. Congratulations America!”