How Star Wars Reveals Conservatives’ Authoritarian Fantasies

Republicans are gunning for their own galactic empire. And they’d blow up a planet—or this country—to make it happen.

Chandrila Senator Mon Mothma gives a politically rebellious speech in the Galactic Senate. Mothma is one of the characters from the Disney Series "Andor."

Chandrila Senator Mon Mothma gives a politically rebellious speech in the Galactic Senate. Mothma is one of the breakout characters from the Disney series "Andor."

Why do Republicans and their enablers insist on fantasizing about one of the most evil empires in science fiction?

In a recent CNN appearance, former Mitch McConnell adviser and GOP operative Scott Jennings went on the defense, justifying Emperor Palpatine’s violent vision for a galactic empire. When podcaster and contributor Van Lathan pointed out just one of the many war crimes the Empire engaged in—blowing up Princess Leia’s adopted home planet and massacring everyone on it—Jennings replied: “I think some could argue that it was warranted, given their rebellious activities. I mean, he defended the Empire against unelected hippies and violent protesters.”

The entire massacre of a planet is justified because of some “unelected hippies” and “protesters”?

It turns out Jennings isn’t the only right-winger to defend the Empire’s actions—and specifically the destruction of an entire planet. For decades, the GOP and its allies have played with defending the Empire’s violence for the sake of order. (Republican and former FCC chairman Ajit Pai literally quoted Palpatine in a hearing once.)

Now, of course, Star Wars is entirely science fiction. It’s not real. But this past week, the final episodes of Andor, Disney’s critical and audience hit about how the rebellion in the original trilogy came to be, dropped. And the show has pulled the Star Wars franchise into somewhat of a cultural renaissance, as its obvious point of view on authoritarianism marks a return to what made Star Wars: Dissecting the effects of state violence on the everyday people who work toward liberation.

“I do think that looking at how Star Wars and other stories like it are used in our political conversation reveals something interesting about our political moment: Republicans are gunning for their own Galactic Empire, and they will blow up a planet to make it happen. Or in this case, they will blow up our country.”

