4 hours ago

Elon Musk Says Goodbye With a Black Eye

The bruise appeared hours after a damning report on the billionaire’s alleged drug use.

Evan Vucci/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

During an official Oval Office event marking the end of his time working at the federal government, Elon Musk on Friday emerged with apparent facial swelling and bruising around his right eye.

“I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk replied when asked about the black eye, an apparent joke about Emmanuel Macron’s marital shove.

“I was just horsing around with little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead and punch me in the face,’ and he did,” he continued. “It turns out even a 5-year-old punching you in the face actually…”

“That was X that did that?” Trump interrupted.

“Yeah,” Musk said while giggling.

The black eye encapsulated another fresh round of intense chaos for Musk this week after the announcement that he was leaving the Trump administration. (The departure itself follows months of tumult for Musk as the head of DOGE.) Mere hours before the Oval Office appearance, the New York Times alleged rampant drug use by Musk—frequent ketamine, mushrooms, and ecstasy. It came amid speculation of dramatic feuding between Musk and Stephen Miller, whose wife, Katie Miller, is reportedly leaving the administration to work full-time with Musk.

Elsewhere in the Oval Office on Friday, Musk appeared distracted, at times bobbing his head or staring at the ceiling.

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. The deadline’s almost here. Please help us reach our $150k membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. The deadline’s almost here. Please help us reach our $150k membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate