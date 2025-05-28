Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Many people were shocked to read allegations last year by Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred Trump III, about his uncle: Fred, whose son William has intellectual and developmental disabilities, reported that the elder Trump said during his first presidential term that people like William should “just die.”

That is shocking—but it’s not surprising. The comment falls into a pattern of eugenicist and ableist views that Trump has espoused all the way back to the 1980s, when he spoke openly about the importance of having “the right genes” in an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The opposition’s failure to address and confront Trump’s eugenicist views, the American studies scholar Susan Currell wrote in a 2019 article, “shows that a wide-ranging eugenic ideology is embedded in the broader American body politic.” The lack of emphasis on Trump’s comments and record around disability and genetics bears that out. Trump makes a lot of outrageous statements—but there’s a pattern to his comments about intelligence (or lack thereof), his intense hostility towards disabled people (including reputed public use of the r-word stretching back decades), and his preoccupation with “good” genes: it’s inseparable from his constant promotion of Afrikaner and Northern European immigration, sympathy to claims of “white genocide,” and promotion of close advisors like Stephen Miller and Elon Musk.

Taken together, that track record illustrates the sitting president’s eugenicist mindset—one that comes into sharp focus in the timeline below.

1980

A former vice president in charge of construction at the Trump Organization alleged in an opinion piece that Trump shouted, “Get rid of the [expletive] braille. No blind people are going to live in Trump Tower,” when an architect showed Trump the planned interior of a new elevator.

A black and white photo of a young Donald Trump wearing a suit and holding a model of a tall building.
Donald Trump at age 33, holding a model of the Fifth Avenue Trump Tower.Bettmann/Getty

1988

While promoting his Art of the Deal, Donald Trump told Oprah Winfrey that “you have to be lucky in the sense to be born with the right genes” in order to be successful.

1999

Trump’s great-nephew William is born with complex disabilities. Despite Trump’s physical proximity, he never bothered to meet William in person—and still hasn’t to this day, Fred Trump III told Mother Jones. 

A white aging man kneeling near his son, a younger white man in a wheelchair, with a golden retriever also leaning towards a man in a wheelchair
Fred, his son William, and a golden retriever.Courtesy Fred Trump III

2004

Trump has been casually using the R-word publicly for at least two decades, including towards an unnamed golfer in this appearance on the Howard Stern Show—while saying that even that guy said Trump should be paid more on The Apprentice.

2011

Deaf actress and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin placed second on Celebrity Apprentice. The Daily Beast reported that Trump had made an ableist comment about her deafness to her face, in footage that did not air, and called her “r-tarded” behind her back.

Donald Trump standing, flanked by two people on each side.
(L-R) Star Jones, Marlee Matlin, Donald Trump, Meat Loaf and John Rich attend a Celebrity Apprentice event at Florence Gould Hall on April 26, 2011 in New York City.Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Zuma

In his book Time to Get Tough: Make America #1 Again, Trump wrote that Social Security disability claims—specifically, that “one out of every twenty people in America now claims disability”—stood in the way of making America great. (That figure is actually quite low, considering around that one in four American adults has a disability.)

2015

In an incident some observers thought would cost him the election, Trump did a cruel, mocking impression of New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski’s disability on the campaign trail. Trump later claimed not to have done so, despite clear video evidence. 

2016

Asked who he’d consult with on foreign policy, Trump said himself—as he has “a very good brain.” 

2017

Trump claimed that his Cabinet members, yet to be confirmed, had “by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled.”

President Trump sitting with his arms crossed at a large table surrounded by Cabinet members.
President Donald J. Trump holds a cabinet meeting.Kevin Dietsch/CNP/Zuma

Axios reported that Trump physically mocked both Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has long-term health issues related to polio, and the late Sen. John McCain, who has disabilities related to the torture he experienced as a prisoner of war.

Senators Mitch McConnell and John McCain standing next to a statue of Sentator Barry Goldwater.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and John McCain at a statue unveiling ceremony for former Sen. Barry Goldwater in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, February 11, 2015. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

2018

During a trip to Singapore, Trump lauded his uncle, late MIT physicist John Trump, as someone with “good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart.”

Man sitting in a chair with a large machine next to him.
John G. Trump, the president’s uncle, sits next to a medical apparatus he helped to develop.MIT Museum/Wikimedia

After the GOP’s failure to repeal part of the Affordable Care Act, Trump approved a Justice Department commitment not to pursue health insurers for failing to cover appropriate care for people with pre-exisiting conditions, which includes all disabled people.

2019

Trump appointed his former physician, Ronny Jackson, to be his chief medical advisor after Jackson said that Trump had “good genes.”

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson in a Navy dress uniform.
Rear Adm. Ronny JacksonTom Williams/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom/Zuma

Trump branded journalists “degenerate Trump haters”—language that, as my colleague Mark Follman wrote in 2019, “historically has connotations of eugenics and Nazi propaganda.” 

Crowd booing and making thumbs down gestures, and a woman making a nazi-like salute.
People turn to make their feelings known toward the media covering President Donald Trump during a ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty

2020

Following a May 2020 White House meeting with disability advocates, Trump said to his nephew Fred Trump III that people with complex disabilities “should just die.”

The same month, at a campaign event in Michigan, Trump complimented the “great bloodlines” of Henry Ford, himself a noted eugenicist and virulent bigot who received an award from the Nazi German regime in 1938.

Trump said that his supporters at a Minnesota rally, who appeared to be mostly white and able-bodied, “have good genes”: “A lot of it is about the genes,” he continued, referring to it as the “racehorse theory” and repeating “You have good genes in Minnesota.” 

In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump dismissed the deaths of people with underlying health issues, saying Covid alone “affects virtually nobody”—now a mainstay right-wing talking point.

2023

Kicking off his return to campaigning for the presidency, Trump said that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

2024

Instead of criticizing then-President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech for its content, Trump chooses to mock Biden’s stutter.

Trump also referred to both then-President Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as “mentally impaired.”

Trump reportedly called Harris the R-word at a Trump Tower penthouse dinner with billionaire donors, according to the New York Times.

In an October radio interview covered by my colleague Isabela Dias, Trump said that migrants coming into the country had “bad genes.”

2025

After January’s fatal plane crash near Reagan Airport in Washington, Trump seemed to blame disabled FAA workers for the collision, rattling off a list of the disabilities he claimed the agency had allowed air traffic controllers to have in a speech that centered on a fixation with “naturally talented geniuses.”

Plane crash wreckage being lifted from a river.
Wreckage of an American Airlines plane is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts near Reagan National Airport, February 3, 2025.Carol Guzy/Zuma

In his first day in office, Trump rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs established under Biden to seek to hire more disabled people, people of color, and LGBTQ people—all of whom face discrimination in hiring processes—into federal positions.

On March 20, Trump signed an executive order—that a judge later blocked—to hollow out the Department of Education, in what he hopes will be a prelude to its complete dismantling. Programs for disabled students have been set to be moved to the Department of Health and Human Services, itself contending with massive, sweeping cuts under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has promoted disinformation about vaccines and autism, among other disabilities.

Donald Trump standing next to Linda McMahon, holding a signed order, surrounded by school children at desks.
Trump poses with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon after signing an executive order aimed at shuttering the Department of Education.Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. The deadline’s almost here. Please help us reach our $150k membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. The deadline’s almost here. Please help us reach our $150k membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate