1 hour ago

Trump Is Trying to Scrap Basic Protections for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

It’s not the first time his administration has gone after the Flores settlement.

Unaccompanied migrant children watch television inside a playpen at a US Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, in March 2021.Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

The Trump administration filed a motion Thursday to end the decades-old legal ruling that established basic standards for the treatment and release of migrant children—a move that immigrant rights advocates say they will challenge.

The Flores Settlement Agreement, which dates back to 1997, requires the government to move migrant children from jail-like detention facilities to state-licensed, child-appropriate facilities as quickly as possible, and to ensure that children are kept in safe and sanitary facilities.

“The fact that the government refuses to be held accountable to even these most basic standards to keep children safe speaks volumes.”

The settlement agreement “provides nothing more than bare minimum protections for vulnerable children—far less than any of us would demand for our own children,” says Mishan Wroe, an immigration attorney at the National Center for Youth Law. “It requires things like soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and adequate food and water. The fact that the government refuses to be held accountable to even these most basic standards to keep children safe speaks volumes.”

During President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration tried, unsuccessfully, to dissolve the agreement. The government is using a similar argument now, that circumstances have changed dramatically since the agreement was established decades ago, with different immigration laws in place and far more migrant children. The government is also arguing that the district court overseeing the settlement lacks jurisdiction.

A hearing is scheduled for July 18.

Thursday’s motion was filed the same day that House Republicans passed a historic budget bill that, if signed into law, would allocate more than $160 billion in new funding for immigration and border enforcement, including $45 billion for adult and family detention.

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please do your part and help us reach our $150,000 membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please do your part and help us reach our $150,000 membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate