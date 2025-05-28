1 hour ago

Rage and Resentment Are Killing the Great American Road Trip

On this week’s “More To The Story,” author Sarah Kendzior talks about how her new memoir on America’s political turmoil is really a love letter to the country.

A car driving into Zion National Park

The road leading into Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah.Kathleen Voege/AP

A record 45 million Americans were expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, long considered the unofficial kickoff to summer. And most of them were hitting the road. Sarah Kendzior is no stranger to the family road trip. Her family, in fact, has visited 38 states—and counting. These trips were born out of a love and curiosity for America and a desire to explore small towns, vast National Parks, and the unexpected oddities along the way. And when money was tight, the best way for her family to see the country was simply to jump in the car and go.

In her new book, The Last American Road Trip: A Memoir, Sarah chronicles those family trips while grappling with a country she believes is failing to uphold its own ideals. Sarah says she feels an urgency to share the country she loves with her children but often wonders if these travels—and the version of America she knows—might be coming to an end. “Every trip I describe in that book,” Sarah says, “I set off wondering: Is this the last time the four of us will get to be together exploring America with the freedom that we have now?”

On this week’s More To The Story, Sarah chats with host Al Letson about trying to show her children the America she adores while holding a light to its flaws, her concerns for the nation’s future, and why hitting the road is often the best way to understand yourself—and your country.

"Lying." "Disgusting." "Scum." "Slime." "Corrupt." "Enemy of the people." Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it's plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn't like—which is most things that are true.

We'll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There's only one way for that to happen, and it's readers like you stepping up. The deadline's almost here. Please help us reach our $150k membership goal by May 31.

