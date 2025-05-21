So much for the Constitution.

The Trump administration has accepted the offer of a free jet from Qatar despite ample concerns from both Democrats and Republicans that the gift would potentially violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits any person holding elected office from accepting gifts “from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Sean Parnell, chief spokesperson for the Pentagon, confirmed in a statement to Mother Jones on Wednesday afternoon that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had accepted the Boeing 747. “The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the President of the United States,” Parnell added. He directed further questions to the Air Force, whose spokesperson said the branch was “preparing to award a contract to modify a Boeing 747 aircraft for executive airlift,” adding that details related to the contract are classified. The plane will require security upgrades that would take “years, not months” to complete, according to a Defense Department official who previously spoke to the New York Times.

The gift is among the largest foreign gifts the United States has ever received and has drawn sharp condemnation over the clear ethical questions it poses. In an apparent effort to minimize such concerns, Trump has claimed that he will eventually transfer the plane to his presidential library once his term ends and denied that he would use it for personal travel. But Trump has not offered any concrete legal assurances binding him to those promises. As Mother Jones reported last week, he would face few restrictions on using it even if he hands it over to his library foundation.

This, of course, is a pattern for the president. Trump and his allies have similarly claimed that leftover funds from the $250 million raised for his inauguration, money raised by a pro-Trump PAC hosting one-on-one meetings with the president for up to $5 million, and settlements paid by media companies he has sued will all go to his library fund. But Trump has yet to present details on how those funds would be transferred. Nor has his office addressed concerns that the library foundation could effectively function as a slush fund to provide him and his family with things like salaries, office space or transportation.

The Trump administration’s characterization of the jet, which it has repeatedly portrayed as a gift, also appears suspect. As CNN reported this week, it was the Trump administration that first asked Qatar about potentially buying the plane in light of long-delayed upgrades to Air Force One that remain ongoing. But the White House has insisted otherwise. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Qatar “has offered to donate this plane to the United States Air Force, where that donation will be accepted according to all legal and ethical obligations.”

Trump, too, has staunchly defended taking the plane, even as his own allies have raised concerns about it. When NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander asked Trump about the Pentagon officially accepting the plane following his Wednesday Oval Office meeting with the president of South Africa, Trump did what he often does when cornered: launched personal insults and evaded the question.

“What are you talking about? You know, you oughta get out of here,” Trump replied. “They’re giving the U.S. Air Force a jet, okay, and it’s a great thing.” He went on to call for an investigation into Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News. “You’re a disgrace,” Trump concluded. “No more questions from you.”

But unfortunately for Trump, questions about his new Qatari jet are likely just beginning.