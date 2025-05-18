1 hour ago

Trump’s New Qatari Jet Would Be Just Like the Statue of Liberty, Obviously

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to fly for free.

The sun sets behind the Statue Of Liberty

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx via AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

As they struggle to defend President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury 747 from the nation of Qatar, the administration and its allies appear to have settled on one of the silliest talking points in history.

Here’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on CNN today, explaining that it’s fine to take a free jumbo jet from a petrostate because the Statue of Liberty was a gift from France.

TAPPER: Even if Qatar isn't asking for anything in return now for the jet, that's a bill that could come do. Nobody in the world just gives a $400m jet to be nice.BESSENT: Well, I don't know Jake. The French gave us the Statue of Liberty.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-18T13:20:36.611Z

As Jake Tapper pointed out in response, one key difference (among many) between those two “gifts” is that Congress actually passed a resolution authorizing the administration to accept the “colossal statue” of “Liberty enlightening the world.”

Image of Congressional Record transcript of Statue of Liberty congressional proceedings

This is more than just a fun bit of historical trivia. Some legal experts (and even a few GOP senators) have argued that the transfer of Qatar’s “flying palace”—which would apparently serve as Trump’s new Air Force One before being donated to his future presidential library—may constitute an “emolument” from a foreign state. The Constitution prohibits US officials from accepting such gifts, unless explicitly authorized by Congress. President Ulysses S. Grant sought, and obtained, approval for the Statue of Liberty in 1877. But as modern-day lawmakers have pointed out, Trump appears intent on finalizing his “corrupt” 747 deal without first obtaining congressional consent.

Image of enacted congressional resolution approving the Statue of Liberty

Incredibly, Bessent’s ridiculous historical analogy isn’t even new. Trumpworld has been trying, and failing, to make it work all week. Here’s Ann Coulter, tweeting on Tuesday:

I’m not actually certain whether Coulter—one of the few hard-right figures frequently willing to criticize Trump—meant this sincerely or sarcastically. Regardless, by Wednesday, Trump himself was busy re-truthing his fans’ astute observations that the Lady Liberty was a “gift from a foreign nation.”

That same day, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer told Fox Business that Qatar’s offering was even “more generous than the Statue of Liberty, to be honest.” Cramer said he didn’t share Trump critics’ “negative guttural reaction” to the gift, though he allowed that concerns about the “image” it presents were legitimate.

“On the other hand, it’s a free airplane, for crying out loud,” Cramer continued. “The United States gives away a lot of stuff to other countries. If it’s a gift of appreciation for what the United States has done lately, or is doing, rather than a quid pro quo, I’m not all that concerned about it.”

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please do your part and help us reach our $150,000 membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

PLEASE—BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things it doesn’t like—which is most things that are true.

We’ll say it loud and clear: At Mother Jones, no one gets to tell us what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please do your part and help us reach our $150,000 membership goal by May 31.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate