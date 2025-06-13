White House and DHS Share Image Apparently Created by White Nationalist

On Wednesday, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security shared a propaganda poster on official accounts on X and Instagram. It featured Uncle Sam urging Americans to “Report All Foreign Invaders” by calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement tipline. The image was first circulated by a white nationalist who has recently defended use of the n-word and shared material from an explicitly neo-Nazi X account, according to a review of social media activity.

“This should inspire you all. I made a digital poster,” a user who posted the n-word wrote on Wednesday. “TODAY OUR EFFORTS ARE COMING OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE!”

The anonymous user who claims to have created the doctored Uncle Sam image goes by the name Mr. Robert on X. The user, who has only about 350 followers on the site and whose bio states “Wake Up White Man,” first shared the image last Friday. It was then circulated by more prominent far-right users before being shared by DHS on Instagram and X, where it has 2.5 million followers. The White House also shared the poster with its 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

Help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens.



To report criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423). pic.twitter.com/VVy3TjKWhL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 11, 2025

In response to a request for comment, DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin declined to say how the department came across the image but did not deny that the Mr. Robert account created it. Instead, she said the “assertions” raised by Mother Jones were “fundamentally unserious and reflect the completely juvenile state of mainstream journalism.”

Mr. Robert’s extremism is obvious from its recent posts and reposts. On Friday, the user shared a white nationalist post from the “Aryan Defense League,” an openly neo-Nazi account that has frequently praised Adolf Hitler and has suggested that the Holocaust was justified. One day later, Mr. Robert wrote on his own behalf: “N[*****] is an English word used by our forefathers to call out savagery we still see in our American streets today. It’s not spoken in clicks. White Men created the word to call out what threatens his wife and children.”

Thanks to the Trump administration, the Mr. Robert account is now taking an extended victory lap. “This should inspire you all. I made a digital poster,” he wrote on Wednesday. “@whitelandia made some too and printed them out…TODAY OUR EFFORTS ARE COMING OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE!”

The Whitelandia account is transparently pro-Nazi and antisemitic. It has mocked remembrance of the Holocaust, shared a post from the “Aryan Defense League” featuring a Nazi soldier that calls on people to “Embrace your race,” and argued that only three flags should be allowed in the United States: The Stars and Stripes, the Confederate flag, and the Nazi swastika.

How the modified Uncle Sam poster came to the attention of the White House and DHS social media teams is unclear. Last Friday, C. Jay Engel, a right-wing X user, wrote on the platform that the “online right should be taking these old World War II American propaganda posters about buying war bonds and rewrite them with the ICE tip line number.” Mr. Robert replied with the Uncle Sam image. (Engel has since said on X that Mr. Robert created the image.)

In response to a request for comment from Mother Jones about his political views and role in promoting the image from the Mr. Robert account, Engel described himself as “Pat Buchanan conservative.” He added, “Nazism has no relevance to my American political vision. I consider it a wonderful thing that America finally has an administration that echos [sic] the interests and priorities of Heritage Americans.” (Engel has previously said that he is not a Nazi and does not “popularize Nazi ideology.”)

After Mr. Robert replied with the modified Uncle Sam image, Engel and other right-wing users on X shared it with their many followers—one of whom presumably works in the Trump administration or knows someone who does. That is hardly surprising: It has been obvious since the early days of this administration that many government social media accounts are now run by the kinds of trolls who were once confined to sites like 4chan.

On Wednesday, the DHS X account also shared a post from an account named memetic_sisyphus that is popular on the far right. Right-wing writer Nate Hochman, who was fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Florida) presidential campaign for secretly making video that included a Nazi symbol, appeared to celebrate DHS’ decision to amplify the account. Jack Posobiec, a “good” friend of Vice President JD Vance who has defended Francisco Franco and Augusto Pinochet, did the same.

The people whose post on official government accounts are now amplifying envision an America that is forever dominated by whites—at almost any cost. In another post shared by Mr. Robert last Friday, a Nazi-looking soldier wears a gas mask and shoots off a flamethrower. “Due process is White culture,” the caption read. “It doesnt [sic] apply to nons.”