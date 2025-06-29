3 hours ago

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s “Utterly Insane” Tax Bill Again

The wrestling match continues.

Elon Musk standing, wearing a black jacket over a graphic t-shirt and a baseball cap, next to a seated Donald Trump, wearing a navy suit and red striped tie, in front of a row of flags in the Oval Office.

Evan Vucci/AP

After a brief interlude, Elon Musk on Saturday resumed his public wrestling match with President Donald Trump, ripping into the president’s domestic policy bill as “utterly insane and destructive” just as the Senate met to vote on a key procedural step to pass the “big beautiful bill.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” the billionaire wrote on X. In a later post, Musk warned that the bill would be “political suicide” for the Republican Party.

Musk’s apparent attempt to influence the vote ultimately failed; after several hours, the Senate ultimately cleared the procedural hurdle. But in this crucial moment for the president’s massive spending agenda, Musk’s latest attacks are certain to infuriate his former boss as their rift widens once more. Are we moments away from the return of ugly insults? Will Musk expand on his Jeffrey Epstein accusations? Will a new level of lawlessness be unlocked? As of this writing, Trump has yet to respond. But as I predicted only weeks ago, it was only a matter of time before their feud returned to the public sphere.

But what is certain, as Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” now heads to the House for final approval, is that the country is on the verge of passing one of the most dangerous bills in US history. It will decimate spending on Medicaid and food stamps while adding an estimated $2.8 trillion to the deficit; send energy bills skyrocketing across American households; unleash billions for Trump’s border wall; and far more.

