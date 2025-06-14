As Trump Throws Himself a Parade, Watch Protesters Across America Say, “No Kings”

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the United States Army. In 1916 on that same date, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation declaring the day Flag Day, which Congress made an official holiday in 1949. On June 14, 1946, Fred and Mary Anne Trump welcomed the birth of their second son Donald at Jamaica Medical Center in New York. And, on June 14, 2025, President Donald Trump has planned an extravagant and hugely expensive military parade down Constitution Ave. in Washington, DC, to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Army, and coincidentally, his 79th.

But also, on June 14, 2025, approximately 2,000 demonstrations in all fifty states—and some other countries—organized under the theme of “No Kings,” have been organized to protest Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rule. The protests were planned for months, but have gained further urgency over the last week, as the administration deployed the military to Los Angeles to quash generally peaceful protests against aggressive ICE immigration raids.

We will spend the day covering these protests as well as the parade this evening. As our Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery noted:

The "No Kings" organizers say that there are more than 1,800 protests planed for tomorrow.: www.nokings.orgWe'll have journalists at several of them, but you can tag @motherjones.com with your clips and tips. — Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 2025-06-13T15:42:02.438Z

June 14, 12:12 a.m. ET: A big crowd gathered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anti-Trump 'No Kings Day' protesters demonstrate in Atlanta, GA.pic.twitter.com/tsouZr4dsB — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 14, 2025

11:15 a.m. ET: Meanwhile, early morning in Los Angeles, where the Trump administration has deployed the Marines.

Cities prepare for ‘No Kings’ rallies as Marines arrive in LA https://t.co/2lDhwKWqBi pic.twitter.com/mQYSQHj2FM — The Independent (@Independent) June 14, 2025

10:56 a.m. ET: The protests aren’t just in the US. Here are some scenes from abroad.

Here’s what is happening in Guam:

“No Kings Day” has officially begun! Protesters in Guam gathered today for a rally against the corrupt Trump regime (Video: Emilie Shew) pic.twitter.com/obPO6thomo — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 14, 2025

In Germany:

HAPPENING NOW: The “No Kings” protests have gone worldwide as protesters have gathered in Paris, France for a rally against the corrupt Trump regime (Video: Heidy Torres) pic.twitter.com/SmzCxZO2wi — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 14, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: The “No Kings” protests have gone worldwide as protesters have gathered in Paris, France for a rally against the corrupt Trump regime (Video: Heidy Torres) pic.twitter.com/SmzCxZO2wi — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 14, 2025

10:11 a.m. ET: Some advice for protesters.

If you're going to a 'No King's Day' event tomorrow (and you should) please take a minute to familiarize yourself with your rights. pic.twitter.com/li2KDQWW0C — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) June 13, 2025

June 13, 1:30 p.m. ET: Dozens of current and former national politicians have taken to X (whose boss still can’t get back in Trump’s graces) to promote Saturday’s nationwide protests.

The most important words of our Constitution are the first three: We the People. We have no Kings here, no monarchs, no slaves and no subjects.



We the People. pic.twitter.com/CzhJFrLkd7 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 12, 2025

Others include former Labor Secretary Robert Reich:

On "No Kings Day," we'll be peacefully demonstrating against a wannabe king and his trampling of our constitutional rights.



And as we protest, we build solidarity.



From that solidarity, we feel less alone and build courage for the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/LmXAjdsDnK — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 13, 2025

June 13, 7:30 a.m. ET: Asked whether Trump would allow protests around his planned military parade to go forward, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt—calling the inquiry “stupid”—said:

“He supports the First Amendment. He supports the right of Americans to make their voices heard. He does not support violence of any kind. He does not support assaulting law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their job.”

Trump, a notable instigator and excuser of assaults on law enforcement officers who were just trying to do their job, pardoned masses of January 6 insurrectionists just after his return to office—a slap in the face of multiple Capitol Police officers “grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor,” in the words of former Washington, DC, officer Michael Fanone.