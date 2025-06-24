After the election of President Donald Trump, many undocumented immigrants knew there would be a push for mass deportation. The new president had promised it, again and again.

The recent escalation—including Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at homes, restaurants, car washes, and Home Depot parking lots across Los Angeles—has left many immigrants in California on edge. Protests erupted across the country. Police clashed with activists. And, in the aftermath, a national headline took hold: a battle in LA.

But that framing—of conflagration and resistance—misses the more pervasive reality: the daily fear of simply living in LA under a constant threat from ICE. For many, it means sheltering in place—avoiding work, social life, or even a walk outside. What isn’t a risk under this administration?

“I feel like they’re just scaring us and desensitizing people from these things, getting us tired,” says Maria, an undocumented 22-year-old who worries that she will lose her job from sheltering in place. She says she is often afraid.

“What’s been going on in LA is we’ve just been seeing a lot of people come in and just ripping people out in a very intense way,” says Bob, a 36-year-old naturalized citizen from Brazil. He fears the way he says ICE is “rounding them up, like fucking stray dogs, and putting them in a fucking kennel.”

Here are the stories of people like Maria, Bob, and others—who are using pseudonyms—forced to live in fear.