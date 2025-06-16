Minnesota Shooting Suspect Allegedly Attended a Bible College Popular Among Christian Nationalists

On Saturday, a gunman impersonating a police officer fatally shot Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home, and wounded state Sen. Mark Hortman and his wife at their home. Police finally apprehended the suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, Sunday night after “the largest manhunt in state history,” Brooklyn Park police Chief Mark Bruley said at a press conference that night.

Among the details about the suspect beginning to emerge is that he reportedly attended a bible college that is a stronghold of the New Apostolic Reformation, the charismatic movement that teaches that Christians are called to take over the US government. Founded in 1970, Christ for the Nations Institute, located in Dallas, Texas, boasts having graduated more than 40,000 students from over 170 nations. It is also the alma mater of several leaders of the NAR movement, including at least one who was involved in the lead-up to the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

One notable alumnus of Christ for the Nations is Dutch Sheets, a South Carolina-based preacher and YouTuber who was instrumental in spreading the narrative that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump. As I wrote last year:

Shortly after Trump’s defeat, Sheets became an influential figure in the “Stop the Steal” campaign, leading rallies across the country. He warned that the results of the presidential election were “going to be overturned and President Trump is going to be put back in office for four years.”

And then:

Eight days before the Capitol insurrection of January 6, 2021, a group of apostles held a strategy meeting with Trump and his advisers. In a January 1 blog post, Sheets shared a dream from a prophet named Gina Gholston, in which she described “moving toward the Capitol, not at a full gallop, but at a steady, determined, fast trot. As we began, written in white letters on the ground in front of us were the words, ‘DON’T STOP.’” A year after the insurrection, Sheets recounted a dream in which Trump had told him that he would be a “political martyr” because, he had said, loosely quoting the Bible, “‘God has put the tools in me to tear down, root up, and confront the system.’”

Another “Stop the Steal” leader, Cindy Jacobs, was honored by Christ for the Nations earlier this year. Jacobs, a faith adviser to President Trump, participated in the “Jericho March” of December 2020, when election protesters marched “around the US Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice seven times praying for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down, just as Joshua and the Israelites walked around the walls of corrupt Jericho,” according to a description by the event’s organizers.

Texas pastor and podcaster Joel Webbon, who is part of the Christian nationalist TheoBro movement, has also said he attended Christ for the Nations (though he has since denounced it as “straight up heretical”). Webbon is a particularly outspoken member of the TheoBros movement, as I wrote in another piece last year:

At a recent conference, he registered dismay over immigrants in his community. “It’s like full, straight-up Hindu garb at our neighborhood swimming pool, that my daughter is asking [about and] I’m trying to explain.” In August, he remarked on his show that “a lot of people are gonna be surprised” when “you’re spending eternity worshipping Christ next to Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee and Jonathan Edwards, and, you know, George Whitefield and Martin Luther King Jr.’s in hell.”

Beyond Boelter, 57, having said he attended Christ for the Nations Institute, little is known about his religious faith. The college did not respond to a request for comment from Mother Jones.