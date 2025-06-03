34 minutes ago

Democrats Will Hand Out Free Tacos to Mock Trump

A large Trump chicken balloon.

A blowup Trump chicken on the night of his 2020 defeat.Michael Brochstein—ZUMA Wire

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

The Democratic Party has commissioned a taco truck to serve free lunch outside the Republican National Committee’s DC headquarters beginning at noon on Tuesday.

“Trump always chickens out—we’re just bringing the tacos to match.”

The giveaway is not just to mark taco Tuesday, says a Democratic National Committee staffer who tipped Mother Jones off about the free grub. The food is also meant to get under the skin of President Donald Trump, who has recently become associated with the acronym TACO—shorthand for Trump Always Chickens Out.

Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined the term in early May to describe Trump’s habit of announcing sweeping tariff threats only to—in the wake of the inevitable market plunge—renege and give countries more time to negotiate. Most recently he delayed a previously announced 50 percent tariff on the European Union by more than a month, from June 1 to July 9.

Financial analysts have shared similar but less cheeky descriptions of Trump’s tendency to backtrack. Shortly after Trump announced those now-delayed EU tariffs, Salomon Fiedler of the German bank Berenberg offered his own prediction. “Wild threats by Trump are not unusual,” he said, according to the New York Times. “Given the damage the U.S. would do to itself with this tariff, he will probably not follow through.”

But Democrats are betting that saying TACO just rolls off the tongue better. Trump “talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “Trump always chickens out—we’re just bringing the tacos to match.”

The acronym has gone mainstream enough to come up during a White House press conference. When a reporter asked Trump about it on May 28, Trump rebuffed her, calling her question “nasty.” With any luck, Tuesday’s tacos won’t be.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate