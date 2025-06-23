Three years ago, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority enabled states to severely restrict abortion or ban it outright. Since then, 17 states have enacted such limits; infant and maternal mortality have risen in many of them. But the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade extends far beyond medical catastrophes. It also appears in the quieter struggles—a myriad of small, compounding barriers that stand between individuals and their access to health care. Here are some of the stories of people who have stepped up to do what they can to provide care, and some of the women who found themselves trapped in a system increasingly difficult to navigate.

I have three daughters, and I say to them, “Pregnancy is always a risk, so you need to choose when you’re ready for that risk and if you are going to do it.”

Many years ago, I studied in Philadelphia and saw how well they were treating patients—including by providing safe abortions. I felt that care should be available in Mexico, but it was still very restricted at the time. I never expected those dynamics were going to flip. For a while now, MSI Reproductive Choices [an international reproductive health organization formerly known as Marie Stopes International] has been providing abortion training to new doctors in Mexico. Last year, MSI treated about 60 abortion patients coming to Mexico from the US.

Most people here call the procedure an “interruption” because the word “abortion” is still so stigmatized; some patients think they’re going to become sterile or get infected. That is not true. Abortion is safe here. Whether you get an abortion in the US or an MSI clinic in Mexico, you’re going to get the highest standards of care.

For around 2500 pesos [about $125], patients get a physical exam, pregnancy test, ultrasound, bloodwork, and the abortion itself. We can also offer contraception options.

In addition to health care being affordable in Mexico, it’s also accessible from the US. We opened our clinic in Cancun as its location allows us to serve women from many neighboring cities in Mexico. Most cities in the US have direct flights. We are here for anyone who needs us.

We provide a lot of information, so patients know what to expect. But most are very sure about their decision. They know that they don’t want to have a child—or cannot be due to medical or home circumstances.

After the procedure, we provide a survey.

“You saved my life,” they write.

—Dr. Alfonso Carrera, medical director, Fundación MSI (part of MSI Reproductive Choices)

