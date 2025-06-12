51 minutes ago

What The Hell?

Some think Trump has disavowed the very fabric of what fuels his entire immigration agenda. Don’t fall for it.

Andrew Thomas / AP

A day after videos emerged of ICE agents chasing after farmworkers across California, forcing immigrants to hide in fields, President Donald Trump appeared to say, in a Truth Social post, that he would not fully pursue his core policy proposal of mass deportation. He had sympathy, if not for the workers then for the agricultural industry—his fellow bosses—who needed the hunted men for labor power.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” he wrote on Truth Social, before issuing a vague declaration, “Changes are coming!”

A quick look at similar remarks should disabuse you of such hope.

What changes? Had a frazzled “Farmer” person “in the Hotel and Leisure business” gotten through to the president? The Department of Homeland Security did not have clear answers. “We will follow the President’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,” Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, told Mother Jones.

From one angle, it could seem as though Trump, amid the explosive escalation in his mass deportation agenda that has resulted in more military personnel in the city of Los Angeles than Syria and Iraq combined, sees the terror of his agenda. That a racist plan to deport the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States is now actively ruining industries, including some of our most critical. (He clearly did not heed my colleague Isabela Dias’ many warnings.) That maybe, Trump has gone too far.

But a quick look at similar remarks should disabuse you of such hope.

In April, Trump proposed something comparable, and equally vague. “So a farmer will come in with a letter concerning certain people, saying they’re great, they’re working hard,” he rambled in a Cabinet meeting. “We’re going to slow it down a little bit for them, and then we’re going to ultimately bring them back. They’ll go out. They’re going to come back as legal workers.”

It wasn’t clear what Trump meant by “slow[ing] it down a little bit” or what visa he was proposing with the prospect of returning as a legal worker. Immigrants across the country have been disappeared and physically terrorized ever since; the country is now seeing the clear hardline approach of Stephen Miller, who has reportedly driven the administration to workplace raids, which set off the protests in LA.

That confusion, both in April and today, is all but certain to be intentional. Because, while Trump’s politics teem with many abhorrent themes, the singular idea that this country has gone to hell because of immigrants, and we must take it back from them, is what animates his entire worldview. Sure, some empathetic, moderating position might emerge on his social media platform. But chaos and confusion are just a piece of this overall plan.

