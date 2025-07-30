9 minutes ago

ICE Arrested These Immigrants in San Francisco and Sent Them 2,400 Miles Away—to Hawaii

One may be mentally impaired, said a judge who granted him a continuance prior to his arrest.

A white protests sign against the backdrop of a tall official building, steel and glass, reads "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here."

Apparently not. (A protester's sign in San Francisco, July 15, 2025) Lea Suzuki/SF Chronicle via AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

This story was originally published by Mission Local, a nonprofit newsroom covering San Francisco. You can donate to them here.

At least two people arrested by federal immigration officers last Thursday at immigration court in San Francisco have been flown to Hawaii, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They are now being held in the Federal Detention Center Honolulu, a federal prison, according to ICE’s online detainee search tracker.

There are no ICE detention centers in Hawaii, so the federal government has placed immigrants in prisons. ICE in February signed an agreement with the Federal Bureau of Prisons—part of the Justice Department—to reserve space for ICE detainees, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat, which reported residents from out of state being transferred to Hawaii as early as June.

Immigration lawyers in Hawaii told the Civil Beat that they are concerned residents of other states are not getting effective counsel in Hawaii; even if they had a lawyer, it’s difficult to stay in touch thousands of miles away, they told the Civil Beat.

Mission Local saw both arrests last week. ICE swarmed both people immediately after they exited routine court hearings at immigration court, at 630 Sansome St. In both cases, an attorney with the Department of Homeland Security moved to dismiss their cases—a tactic the Trump administration is increasingly using to detain and fast-track asylum-seekers out of the country.

One of the arrestees was a man whose courtroom demeanor—he was mumbling to himself through the morning—led the immigration court judge to say he appeared to be mentally impaired. “It’s obvious to me that there are competency issues,” the judge, Patrick O’Brien, said at the time. ICE arrested the man moments later, anyway.

There are no ICE detention centers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people arrested in the Bay Area are placed in detention centers in the Central Valley or Southern California, though some people recently arrested in the Bay Area have since been flown to Arizona and Texas.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate