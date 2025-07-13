On Saturday night, Fox News went full-on state media.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, sat down with the 47th president to “interview” him for her show, My View, that she definitely did not get through nepotism.

A journalist who lands a prime-time interview with the president might be expected to come with substantive questions, especially in a time when Texas is reeling from floods that killed more than 120 people, the MAGA base is revolting over the Epstein files, the State Department has enacted mass layoffs, and fears are mounting again about a global trade war.

Instead, Lara Trump treated her father-in-law to a glowing display of puffery, with questions including:

“Why is it that you are back here in this White House now, despite so many people saying it was impossible?”

“When will [people] actually start to see the positive impact from the one Big Beautiful Bill in their lives?”

“How important has family been to you in all of this?”

“Some people have called you the bodyguard of Western civilization. How do you feel about that title?”

.@POTUS: "When people see the horror show that we had for four years … It was almost like they tried to kill our country — and the beautiful thing is, now we have the hottest country in the world." pic.twitter.com/UTkA2bhUTi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

As she proceeded, the Fox News Trump News chyrons flashing across the bottom of the screen were similarly absurd:

“Trump: Golden Age of America Is Upon Us”

“President Trump praises his children”

And, perhaps most fittingly:

“President Trump calls out ‘fake news’”

.@POTUS: "I so admire honest reporting. There's not that much of it, though. We really don't have that much — and I think to Make America Great Again, we have to get a bigger percentage than we have." pic.twitter.com/C9PmQY0sc1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

For his part, President Trump did his usual ranting and raving in response: about Democrats (“It was almost like they tried to kill our country”); former President Joe Biden (“He was the worst president in the history of our country”); the so-called Big Beautiful Bill (“It’s one of the most incredible bills ever passed”); and immigration (“Who would want open borders?”).

Of course, the fact that this was no legitimate news-making interview is not exactly surprising. Other than a brief stint early in her career working as a producer for Inside Edition, Lara Trump, despite her obsession with meritocracy, does not have any actual journalistic experience. Instead, she has built her career as a mouthpiece for the Trump empire and its familial version of the Republican party, including her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee during the 2024 election cycle.

Other so-called interviews that Lara Trump has done on her show since its February premiere have been similarly unenlightening, including those with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and several other members of Trump’s cabinet. A recent review of My View conducted by Media Matters called the show “a ludicrous propaganda program” that Lara Trump and her interviewees have used to glorify the president.

Her sit-down on Saturday took this to its logical conclusion. Just consider her last question: “I don’t think we’ll ever forget President Donald J. Trump. But when history looks back on this time in our country, when history looks back on you, how would you like to be remembered?” she asked him.

“A good person,” the president replied, “but a person that saved our country.”