2 hours ago

Israel Just Denied This Doctor From Entering Gaza With Food and Baby Formula

Earlier this year, we talked with Dr. Mimi Syed about treating kids shot in Gaza. Now, she is being denied entry back into the strip.

A woman in a sleeveless tan jacket and short blue sleeves places a breathing apparatus over the face of a child in a maroon t-shirt lying in front of her. A middle-aged man assists her with the child.

Dr. Mimi Syed delivers medical care to a child in Gaza.Courtesy of Dr. Mimi Syed

An American doctor who has volunteered for multiple medical missions in Gaza told Reveal and Mother Jones that after speaking out about what she witnessed over the past two years—including children shot by Israeli forces—the government of Israel has stopped her from re-entering Gaza. “We were just denied,” Dr. Mimi Syed told Reveal and Mother Jones from her hotel room in Jordan. “We were given no reason as to why.”

Mother Jones reached out for comment about Dr. Syed’s denial to both the World Health Organization and the Israeli military team that handles entry into Gaza. Neither has responded at the time of publication.

Dr. Syed is one of a handful of American doctors who have been vocal about the atrocities they have witnessed in Gaza. In the States, she is a board-certified emergency room physician who works out of Olympia, Washington. She has lobbied in front of the United States Congress and, earlier this year, sat across the table from UN Secretary General António Guterres, sharing an account of what she saw while working in Gaza.

“When doctors go in and we expose what’s happening. The less they have of us there, the better.”

Dr. Syed also contributed photos and testimony to a controversial New York Times op-ed written by fellow American doctor Feroze Sidwha, which shows a CT scan of a child with a bullet lodged in their skull.

This year, we spoke with Dr. Syed for Reveal’s “Kids Under Fire in Gaza” episode:

Dr. Syed was set to begin her third medical mission in Gaza, which was to last around 3 to 4 weeks. It would have been similar to her other medical missions, which took place in the summer and winter of 2024. The timing of her denial comes just as Israel plans to begin a ground invasion of Gaza City and as reports of starvation and famine continue to increase. Meanwhile, the US State Department has halted all medical-humanitarian visas from Palestinians to the States, citing the need for further review of the process. (The change in visas was made after the far-right pundit Laura Loomer spread unsubstantiated claims that Gazans were being imported into the US.)

“I think there are many reasons [for being denied entry to Gaza]. We have been very vocal [in the media],” said Dr. Syed in an interview with Mother Jones. “When doctors go in and we expose what’s happening. The less they have of us there, the better.”

Dr. Syed had brought with her an entire suitcase filled with baby formula, protein bars, and medical devices. At this point, she’s planning her return trip back to the States, a few weeks earlier than she had anticipated. And she’s bringing the suitcase with her as well.

“I’m going back Saturday, and all of this gets wasted,” she said. “They are limiting foreign workers to limit the exposure of what they’re doing, and because they can do it because they have complete and utter impunity.”

