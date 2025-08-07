29 minutes ago

South Park Comes for Kristi Noem and ICE

Looks like the adult cartoon isn’t pulling punches against the Trump administration anytime soon.

A cartoon version of DHS secretary Kristi Noem sitting a director's chair wearing an ICE uniform

Screenshot from South Park

If anyone was wondering if South Park was going to ease up on the scathing Trump plot lines, this week’s follow-up offered an answer: Hell no.

On Wednesday night, the adult cartoon ripped into the Trump administration yet again, this time targeting JD Vance and right-wing podcast bros. But the episode’s harshest ridicule was directed at none other than Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is depicted as a wine-guzzling, Botox-loving, puppy-killing, tyrant as the leader of ICE. (The show spends much time ruthlessly skewering the agency, too.)

The episode, in its specific way, holds a comedic mirror to our cruel reality: ICE’s desperate recruitment efforts, an administration hellbent on disappearing immigrants without due process, and “torture.”

