16 minutes ago

Trump Administration Suspends Staff Who Pled to Save FEMA

First they wrecked emergency response. Then they punished people for noticing.

Closeup of Donald Trump's face, gray background

Donald Trump, at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington, DC, in 2017Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Several employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been placed on administrative leave just a day after signing a public letter accusing the Trump administration of politically motivated firings and “uninformed cost-cutting,” multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

As I wrote yesterday:

In an urgent letter to Congress on Monday, more than 180 current and former workers at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wrote to “sound the alarm” about the Trump administration’s handling of the agency and cuts to FEMA’s funding. The moves, they argue, have obstructed officials’ ability to respond to and protect the public from natural disasters.

The employees called out the Trump administration’s pursuit of job terminations, promotion of unqualified leadership, and censorship of climate science. Current working conditions, the letter states, “echo” the federal failures after Hurricane Katrina struck almost exactly 20 years ago—including “the inexperience of senior leaders” and “the profound failure by the federal government to deliver timely, unified, and effective aid.”

While most signers of the so-called “Katrina Declaration” are anonymous, more than 30 current and former federal workers used their real names. As CNN noted, it’s unclear how many had left the agency before signing.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” Virginia Case, a FEMA staffer reportedly placed on leave on Tuesday, told CNN. “I’m also proud of those of us who stood up, regardless of what it might mean for our jobs. The public deserves to know what’s happening, because lives and communities will suffer if this continues.”

Monday’s declaration, as I previously reported, isn’t the first letter from federal workers warning about the administration’s policies—nor is it the first case of retribution:

The [letter] follows similar letters from Trump administration workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and National Science Foundation (NSF). Some of the letters have led to retaliation. As Inside Climate News reported in July, Trump officials put nearly all EPA employees who’d signed a letter of dissent on leave.

Reached for comment yesterday, FEMA Acting Press Secretary Daniel Llargués told Mother Jones in a statement, “For too long, FEMA was bogged down by red tape, inefficiency, and outdated processes that failed to get disaster dollars into survivors’ hands,” adding, “It is not surprising that some of the same bureaucrats who presided over decades of inefficiency are now objecting to reform.”

More Mother Jones reporting on Climate Desk

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate