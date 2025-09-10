3 hours ago

Politicians Unite to Condemn Killing of Conservative Influencer Charlie Kirk

Officials on both sides of the aisle called for prayers and condemned the political violence.

A man in a grey suit speaking into a microphone. A large American flag hangs in the background.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the Turning Point Believers' Summit in July 2024.Alex Brandon/AP

Leading conservative activist Charlie Kirk died Wednesday after being shot while speaking to students at a university in Utah. He was 31 years old.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Kirk being struck in the neck while he was sitting on a stool addressing an outdoor crowd at Utah Valley University in the suburb of Orem, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City. A spokesperson for Kirk confirmed his death to the New York Times.

At 6:21 p.m. ET, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X that a “subject” had been taken in custody, but the announcement proved misleading. The FBI confirmed at a subsequent news briefing that the shooter remained at large.

Kirk, a married father with two young children, was the founder of Turning Point USA, an organization that tries to get young people into conservative politics. He was also a close ally of President Donald Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer.

Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Truth Social, calling Kirk “Great, and even Legendary.”

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump wrote. “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a post on X that he had spoken to Trump, adding that officials “will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy” in conjunction with the FBI and local law enforcement. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would support the investigation.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned the violence and called for prayers for Kirk and his family. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,” Vice President JD Vance wrote, sharing Trump’s announcement of Kirk’s death. In another post, Vance wrote that Kirk’s events were “one of the few places with open and honest dialogue between left and right,” adding, “He would answer any question and talk to everyone.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for a moment of prayer for Kirk and his family on the House floor, which prompted some in the chamber to yell for gun control. In a post on X, Johnson added: “Charlie was a close friend and confidant. He will be sorely missed by so many. Every political leader must loudly and clearly decry this violence.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called Kirk “the most eloquent truth teller of an era,” adding, “Charlie is already in paradise with the angels. We ask his prayers for our country.”

Former President Joe Biden said in a statement: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “deeply disturbed” by the shooting, adding, “Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose husband Paul was a victim of political violence in 2022, wrote on X: “Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who hosted Kirk on his podcast earlier this year, called the shooting “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) wrote on X: “The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

