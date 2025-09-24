9 seconds ago

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at “Bully” Trump

“This show is not important. What’s important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night on Tuesday to a powerful standing ovation before using his opening monologue to directly condemn President Trump’s aggressive efforts to bring his critics and the larger media to heel.

“We have to speak out against this bully,” Kimmel said. “He’s not stopping, and it’s not just comedy. He’s gunning for our journalists, too. He’s suing them, he’s bullying them.”

The return capped off an intense week of protest after ABC executives abruptly pulled Kimmel off the air “indefinitely” over his criticism that MAGA personalities were using the murder of Charlie Kirk to “score political points.”

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said on Tuesday, appearing emotional.

Shortly before Kimmel’s return, the president, in typical Trump fashion, took to Truth Social to air his grievances and vow retribution against ABC.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,” Trump wrote. “Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!”

“This show is not important,” Kimmel said. “What’s important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

