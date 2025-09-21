TikTok’s Algorithm Will Soon Be “Controlled By America”

After years of bipartisan warnings about TikTok’s potential national security risks, users may soon confront a different kind of threat, perhaps even worse: an algorithm “controlled by America.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the detail on Saturday, a key aspect of the emerging agreement announced by the Trump administration last week between the United States and China. The deal could finally settle TikTok’s fate in the US following months of uncertainty with a brief ban, reversal by the Trump administration, and shifting, self-imposed deadlines for an agreement.

“There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the US, and six of those seats will be Americans,” Leavitt told Fox News. “The data and privacy will be led by one of America’s greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America.”

It’s unclear what exactly a US-controlled algorithm will involve. Right-wing conspiracy theories? Charlie Kirk memorials? Coupons for MAGA swag? Nor did Leavitt specify which American individuals would be involved in determining an algorithm. We also have little details on how Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, a Trump loyalist, intends to approach the responsibility for managing TikTok’s data and security while the Trump administration weaponizes everything from voting data to confidential Social Security records. Similarly, it’s important to note that a deal between the US and China hasn’t actually been finalized, regardless of the Trump administration’s celebratory mood and insistence that one will be signed “in the coming days.” (China appears far more restrained on the impending deal.) But should TikTok go the way of Truth Social, where janky ads are interlaced with state media-like announcements, or other billionaire takeovers that have transformed popular social media platforms into antisemitic AI hellholes, the outlook for TikTok is grim. It portends the destruction of another public square in Trump’s quest to ruin the culture for us all.

Of course, there’s always the option of ditching the machines and resisting whatever bad place an algorithm “controlled by America” promises to be. We might even get our attention spans back.