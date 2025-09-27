2 hours ago

Trump Says He’ll Send Troops to Portland and Sanction “Full Force” Against Americans

That would be illegal, except perhaps in moments of serious unrest—which this is not.

President Trump holds up a memorandum on countering domestic terrorism while in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump holds a signed presidential memorandum on countering domestic terrorism and organized political violence on Sept. 25, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday that he was directing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland,” escalating his unprecedented use of military deployments to US cities. “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” he added.

Trump has already sent the National Guard to Los Angeles—which a federal court ruled illegalWashington, DC, and, recently, Memphis.

Mayor Keith Wilson said on Friday there had already been an increase in federal agents in the city in response to protests at an ICE facility in South Portland, Oregon. “We did not ask for them to come,” he said at a news conference.” They are here without precedent or purpose.”

The state’s leading politicians accused Trump of trying to provoke violence and unrest in the famously liberal town. “Portland is a peaceful, vibrant city with no need for federal agents on our streets,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote on Bluesky. “I urge Oregonians not to fall into Trump’s attempt to incite violence.”

Trump’s legal authority to deploy troops to American cities without state consent is legally dubious at best—a red line few presidents have crossed. Abraham Lincoln did so early during the Civil War, for instance, in 1861, but that was in response to real crises, whereas Trump has been claiming made-up emergencies to justify his actions. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 bars the president from using federal troops to enforce domestic laws. In September, federal District Court Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump’s deployment of active-duty troops to Los Angeles “executed domestic law in…prohibited ways.”

Trump, Breyer warned, was “creating a national police force with the president as its chief.” The Trump administration is appealing his decision.

Trump’s new threat to send the military to Portland follows a sweeping executive order he issued on Monday, designating Antifa a domestic terrorism organization—although it is not an organization at all, but rather a loose-knit movement of people opposed to neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups that have periodically come into cities like Portland aiming to provoke.

This past week, Mother Jones interviewed Chip Gibbons, a civil liberties expert advocate and critic of law enforcement overreach, who called Trump’s order “extremely disturbing,” in part because it could be used to justify a federal law enforcement campaign against progressive groups and individuals.

“The national security state is a wonderful tool for a skilled authoritarian to crush American democracy,” Gibbons said. “There’s very little question at this point that Trump is an authoritarian—the question is, how skilled is he? He has all these powers, from the FBI to the NSA to the DOJ to the DHS, to really do damage to our democracy. These are powers that should never have been given to the executive branch, but now he has them, and it’s terrifying.”

