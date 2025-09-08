3 hours ago

Trump’s Birthday Letter to Epstein Is Out

The drawing is at the center of the president’s lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch.

Thomas Krych/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of a birthday note from President Donald Trump to his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein. The paper had claimed that the missive included a lewd image depicting the outline of a woman’s body and Trump’s signature, which was described as mimicking the appearance of pubic hair. Trump vehemently denied the letter and promptly sued the paper and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.

Now, in response to a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, Trump’s lawyers have handed over the infamous birthday book. Here is the image, as first reported again by the Journal, and confirmed by the committee’s Democratic members.

For more on the Epstein scandal and how this could end for the president, read my colleague Anna Merlan.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate