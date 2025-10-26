5 hours ago

Donald Trump Got Mad at the TV, So Now Stuff Costs More

“ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Trump and Carney

President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Last month, Donald Trump’s administration assured the US Supreme Court that the president’s massive tariffs were intended to address an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and were “essential to the country’s future.” This weekend, Trump announced that he was jacking up tariffs on Canadian goods by another 10 percent—because he was angry about a television ad that ran during the World Series.

Ten days ago, Ontario—Canada’s most populous province—released a TV spot featuring former President Ronald Reagan explaining at length why tariffs are generally bad. The ad edits the Gipper’s speech and omits a bit of nuance about his support for a narrower set of temporary tariffs imposed in 1987 on Japanese electronics. But overall, it provides a pretty accurate picture of the GOP icon’s free-market economic views.

MAGA world wasn’t happy. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute insisted Thursday that the ad “misrepresents” Reagan’s words and threatened, absurdly, that the foundation was “reviewing its legal options.” Trump joined in hours later, calling the ad “fake” and an effort to “fraudulently” interfere with the ongoing legal battle over the tariffs. “Based on their egregious behavior,” the president declared on Truth Social, “ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Ontario responded by agreeing to remove the ad—but not before it aired during the World Series this weekend. Enraged, Trump returned to Truth Social Saturday afternoon. “Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” he wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Asked Sunday by NBC’s Kristen Welker why Trump is “setting trade policy based on a television ad he doesn’t like,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that Ontario’s actions represent “a kind of propaganda against US citizens.”

“It’s psyops,” Bessent said.

“This is interference in US sovereign matters,” he added on CBS, comparing the ad to foreign “election interference.”

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the US president can unilaterally raise your taxes because he disagrees with how a province in a foreign country edited a 38-year-old radio address. While you’re waiting the hear what John Roberts thinks about that, you can watch Reagan’s complete remarks below and decide for yourself.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate